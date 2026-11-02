Idealtraits Joins The Shop By Forddirect, A Growing E-Commerce Platform For Ford And Lincoln Dealers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Platform Adds Hiring and Retention Technology to Help Dealerships at a Time of Fast Business Change

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IdealTraits, an all-encompassing automotive dealership hiring and retention platform, announces its addition to The Shop - a leading e-commerce platform for dealer solutions. The Shop is powered by FordDirect, a joint venture between Ford and Lincoln Dealers and Ford Motor Company,The Shop is a curated online shopping experience designed for dealers to meet the challenges of operating in the evolving retail automotive business landscape beyond the products and services that FordDirect already provides to dealers. The Shop provides dealers with access to vetted vendors, like IdealTraits, that include pre-negotiated prices for products and services that dealerships need.IdealTraits' automotive dealership hiring platform brings applicant tracking, automatic job board syndication, university-tested behavioral assessments, AI-powered resume matching, scored pre-qualifying questions, one-way video interviewing, and SMS recruiting into a single workflow, so dealership managers run the entire process from job posting through offer in one place rather than stitching together five or six separate tools. Unlike general-purpose recruiting tools, IdealTraits is dealership-hiring software built around the roles stores actually struggle to fill, from service technicians and advisors to sales consultants and BDC staff. The announcement comes as dealership employee turnover reached 42 percent in 2024, and as Ford and Lincoln dealerships work to fill roughly 5,000 open technician positions nationwide.“Every dealership I talk to is dealing with the same thing. They are struggling to find the right applicants for their shop, and the cost of guessing wrong on their hire is enormous,” said Kevin Mlynarek, CEO of IdealTraits.“Joining The Shop means Ford and Lincoln dealers and their groups get a vetted automotive hiring platform that puts a data-backed hiring process in place, one that identifies top performers at every step instead of relying on reactive hiring every time someone walks out the door.”“As The Shop gains momentum, IdealTraits will now help Ford and Lincoln Dealers spend more time serving their customers. We look forward to having IdealTraits as a Preferred Vendor in The Shop helping dealers with their hiring needs,” explained Beth Hill, The Shop's COO.About IdealTraitsIdealTraits, headquartered in Lake Orion, Mich., is an all-encompassing automotive dealership hiring platform built for dealerships and automotive retail operations. The platform combines AI-powered resume matching, university-tested behavioral assessments with 92.6% validity, one-way video interviewing, SMS recruiting, automated workflows, and integrated background check capabilities. Seamless HRIS integration through customizable webhook automation allows dealerships to connect IdealTraits directly with their existing business systems. With the addition of Employee Pulse, IdealTraits addresses the complete staffing lifecycle, helping stores hire the right people faster and keep their top performers engaged long-term. IdealTraits empowers hiring teams to make faster, smarter decisions that reduce turnover and build stronger teams. Based in Lake Orion, Michigan, IdealTraits serves single-point stores, dealer groups, and multi-location automotive operations across the United States and Canada. Learn more about IdealTraits' dealership hiring platform at idealtraits and Ford and Lincoln Dealers should go to products/idealtraits.About FordDirectFordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more about The Shop at . Learn more about FordDirect at .

Jeremy Mlynarek

IdealTraits Inc.

+ +1 248-387-2717

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IdealTraits joins The Shop by FordDirect, a growing e-commerce platform for Ford and Lincoln Dealers News Provided By IdealTraits Inc. November 02, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology



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