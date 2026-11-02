Velvet Caviar Launches Its 2026 Holiday Phone Case Collection For Iphone, Samsung And Iphone Duo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Limited holiday designs, Snoopy holiday styles and gift-ready accessories arrive as holiday shopping season picks up

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Velvet Caviar, the New York City-based fashion phone case brand with more than 250,000 verified five star customer reviews, today announced its 2026 collection of holiday and Christmas phone cases. The Holiday Crush Collection brings snowy scenes, candy canes, gingerbread, plaid, bows and sparkle to cases cut precisely for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, and includes 12 holiday and Christmas styles for Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo.The full holiday lineup is available now at velvetcaviar, ahead of the busiest gifting weeks of the year.Your Phone Is in Every Holiday Photo. Dress It for the Season.From office parties to family dinners and winter getaways, a phone shows up in nearly every holiday moment. Velvet Caviar designed its holiday collection to treat the phone case as part of the outfit, with seasonal looks that feel festive without giving up everyday protection."The holidays are when your phone is in every photo, every group chat and every gift exchange," said a spokesperson for Velvet Caviar. "Our holiday styles let you switch your look for the season in seconds, and they make a gift that someone actually uses every single day."New Limited Holiday Designs for 2026The 2026 collection introduces a set of new, limited edition holiday designs, including:- Candy Cane Bows- Evergreen Dreams- Snow Angel Holo- Winter Kiss Ornaments- Gingerbread Kisses Glitter- Ruby Red Glitter Jelly and Emerald Teal Glitter JellyFans of the brand's Peanuts collaboration can also choose from new Snoopy holiday styles, including Snoopy Winter Moods and Snoopy Christmas Wishes. Returning favorites such as Peppermint Princess and Pink Peppermint Princess round out the lineup.Holiday Styles for the Newest iPhonesThe new holiday designs are made for the latest Apple devices. Candy Cane Bows, Evergreen Dreams, Winter Kiss Ornaments and Peppermint Princess are all available in the brand's iPhone 18 Pro Max cases collection, so new iPhone owners can give their phone a seasonal look right away.Velvet Caviar launched its first iPhone Duo case collection on October 23, 2026, and the holiday season extends it with 12 holiday and Christmas styles made for Apple's foldable iPhone. The iPhone Duo cases are compatible only with three Velvet Caviar accessories: the Grip Ring, the Heart-Shaped MightyGrip Suction Mount and the Phone Charm.Protection That Keeps Up With the HolidaysEvery Velvet Caviar case is drop tested to 16 feet and finished with an anti-microbial coating as a standard feature. Precision cutouts keep the camera and ports accessible, and a slim-fit profile avoids unnecessary bulk, so a festive case holds up through travel, parties and daily use.Gifting Made SimpleWith designs for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and iPhone Duo, the holiday collection works as an easy gift or stocking stuffer for almost anyone. Shoppers can pair cases with matching accessories from the Holiday Crush Collection, and free U.S. shipping applies to all orders over $50. Limited holiday designs are produced in limited quantities, so early shopping gives customers the best chance of getting their first choice in time for the holidays.AvailabilityThe Velvet Caviar 2026 holiday collection is available now at velvetcaviar, with designs for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and the iPhone Duo. Free U.S. shipping applies to all orders over $50.About Velvet CaviarVelvet Caviar is a New York City-based, female-founded DTC brand specializing in fashion-forward phone cases and accessories. Known for blending genuine drop protection with statement-making design, Velvet Caviar offers 500+ styles across iPhone and Samsung devices, all drop-tested to 16 feet. Backed by 250,000+ verified five star reviews, over a million Instagram followers and a community of influencers and everyday style lovers, Velvet Caviar has built a reputation as the go-to brand for customers who want it all. Learn more at velvetcaviar.

Sam Alter

Velvet Caviar

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Velvet Caviar Launches Its 2026 Holiday Phone Case Collection for iPhone, Samsung and iPhone Duo News Provided By Velvet Caviar November 02, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology



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