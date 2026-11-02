Arunachal: Mortal Remains Of Two Missing Soldiers Recovered After Two Months

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) More than two months after flash floods swept away five Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh, the two remaining bodies were finally traced. The Army's Eastern Command, on Monday, paid homage to Havildar Upendr Yadav and Agniveer Samundra Singh.

"Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, Army Commander, and all ranks express deepest condolences on the demise of Havildar Upendr Yadav and Agniveer Samundra Singh of Spear Corps, who gallantly made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Dibang, Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved families," the Command posted on X.

The flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst, had swept away two camps of the 5 Grenadiers around 4.30 pm on August 14, 2026. Seven soldiers were carried away from the Pasu Pani camp by the floodwaters. While two of them could be rescued, five went missing.

A massive search operation was launched by the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other agencies. Three bodies were recovered in September from the debris and rocks.

After DNA analysis, they were identified as Agniveer Aditya Kumar of Vaishali, Bihar; Kundan Kumar of Bhojpur, Bihar; and Vinod Yadav of Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. However, there was no trace of Havildar Yadav or Singh.

"It is a rugged and desolate terrain, with rock outcrops, hills and forests. Despite the challenges, the rescue teams did not give up. Helicopters also joined in the search operations, and locals were engaged to look for the two," an official said.

While the recovery of the bodies has smothered even the last flicker of hope for the families, it will bring closure and remove legal hurdles.

Havildar Yadav's family members in Uttar Pradesh were waiting for any news about the 38-year-old soldier. Relatives had earlier said that the wait was taking a heavy mental toll.

The family had launched social media appeals and poster campaigns to draw attention to the missing soldier and urged civil society to support the search.

According to officials, the mortal remains will be sent back to the families after all legal formalities. Their last rites will be performed with full military honours.

While Havildar Yadav's family will receive compensation, gratuity and pension, the next of kin of Singh will receive an amount exceeding Rs 1 crore. This will include Rs 48 lakh from the non-contributory life insurance, one-time ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh and Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund.

His family is also entitled to his entire salary for the balance period of four years that he was to serve.