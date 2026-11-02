Left Front, Congress To Join Hands For November 27 Tripura Civic Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 3 (IANS) The CPI (M)-led Left Front and the Congress are set to contest the November 27 civic elections in Tripura jointly to prevent a division of anti-BJP votes, senior Left leader Jitendra Chaudhury said here on Monday.

The elections will be held in 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) on November 27.

Chaudhury, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, said the two parties would finalise their electoral understanding after the return of state Congress leaders who went to New Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc rally demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He said the CPI (M) had already submitted nominations for 26 of the 51 wards in the politically important AMC, leaving the remaining 25 wards for the Congress under the proposed seat-sharing arrangement.

"We will contest the elections jointly to avoid a split in the anti-BJP vote. I appeal to all democratic and secular forces to join hands to defeat the BJP-led alliance," Chaudhury, also the CPI (M) Tripura state Secretary, told the media.

Accusing the ruling BJP of undermining the democratic process, the Left leader alleged that voters had faced threats and intimidation in all the elections held in the state since the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018.

He also claimed that Left candidates were prevented from filing nominations in three subdivisions due to the alleged intimidation of opposition workers.

Chaudhury further criticised the BJP-controlled civic bodies, alleging that they had failed to ensure adequate development of basic amenities, including roads, drinking water, electricity and healthcare. He expressed confidence that voters would reject the BJP in the upcoming elections over its alleged failures in urban governance.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its ally, the Tipra Motha Party, are also set to contest the civic elections together.

Tripura State Election Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty earlier said that the last date for filing nomination papers has been fixed as November 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place the next day (November 7).

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until November 10. The counting of votes will be held on December 2, the State Election Commissioner announced.

Chakraborty had said that a total of 6,29,903 voters, including 3,21,743 women, 3,08,115 men and 45 third-gender voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. He said that the terms of the 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, would expire on December 9.

The elections will be held for a total of 345 seats across the 21 urban local bodies. The Agartala Municipal Corporation alone has 51 seats.

Of the total 345 seats, 162 have been reserved for women, 80 for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and nine for those belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 2