Chainalysis Says Hacker Accessed Its Customer Data

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis says an unidentified hacker broke into its systems and accessed some "non-sensitive" customer data.

In a blog post, Chainalysis said the hacker accessed customer data such as user IDs, full names, and email addresses.

The company promised to send an email to each of its customers who are impacted by the cyberattack, detailing the exact information that has been accessed.

Chainalysis did not say in its blog post when it detected the hack or how many of its customers are impacted.

News of the breach at Chainalysis comes days after a record $6.4 billion U.S. hack and theft at cryptocurrency exchange Binance that has shaken the global digital asset space.

Chainalysis said it has contracted third-party cybersecurity experts and is using large language models (LLMs) to support a broad security review of its platform following the attack.

The firm advised affected firms, which mostly consist of institutions, to turn on two-factor authentication and to be on the lookout for suspicious activities like unexpected password resets

Chainalysis stressed that the incident is "not related to the recent crypto theft at Binance."

The firm added that it is continuing to track the stolen funds from Binance as it tries to help with the fallout from that attack.

The recent spate of hacks has raised alarms about the security of cryptocurrencies and shaken confidence in security features aimed at safeguarding digital assets.

Chainalysis is privately held and its stock does not trade on a public exchange.