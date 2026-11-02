MISSION SUCCESS: Rocket Lab Launches 99Th Electron Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHIA, New Zealand, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its Electron rocket to deploy the next QPS-SAR Earth-imaging satellite to space for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).

'The Sea God Surveys' mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 5:41 a.m. NZDT on November 3, 2026, to deploy the 'WADATSUMI-II' synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging satellite to a 575km low Earth orbit. The satellite was delivered on an inclination tailored specifically to optimize iQPS's revisit rates over the Asia-Pacific region, enabling iQPS to develop and deploy its constellation at a rapid pace to provide high resolution and near-real time SAR imagery to its global users.

Mission Highlights:



Milestone Century In Sight: This was the 99th flight of Electron and Rocket Lab's 20th mission of 2026, solidifying the rocket's status as the most frequently launched commercial small rocket in the world.



iQPS Partnership: As the tenth consecutive launch for iQPS with 100% mission success,“The Sea God Surveys” highlights Electron's industry leadership in providing satellite operators with choice for how and when to scale their constellations without compromise.

More Missions: Today's launch deepens Rocket Lab's expansive multi-launch partnership with iQPS, with eight more dedicated Electron launches booked to complete their SAR constellation by 2030.



'The Sea God Surveys' launch images: Flight 99 | The Sea God Surveys | Flickr

'The Sea God Surveys' launch broadcast: Rocket Lab - 'The Sea God Surveys' Launch

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

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