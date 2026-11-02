Ferrari Supercars Dominate Broad Arrow's Record-Setting $92.8 Million Auction In Partnership With Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
|1.
|Lot 139
|1997 Ferrari F50
|$18,705,000
|2.
|Lot 186
|2025 Ferrary Daytona SP3
|$18,540,000
|3.
|Lot 178
|2014 Ferrari LaFerrari
|$8,805,000
|4.
|Lot 126
|2003 Ferrari Enzo
|$6,550,000
|5.
|Lot 122
|2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
|$4,570,000
|6.
|Lot 180
|2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta
|$4,350,000
|7.
|Lot 165
|2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante
|$3,415,000
|8.
|Lot 162
|2019 Koenigsegg Regera
|$2,645,000
|9.
|Lot 152
|1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe
|$1,930,000
|10.
|Lot 168
|1934 Mercedes-Benz 500 K“Spezial Roadster”
|$1,765,000
World Record Auction Prices – Broad Arrow Las Vegas Auction 2026
|Lot 139
|1997 Ferrari F50
|$18,705,000
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
|Lot 186
|2025 Ferrary Daytona SP3
|$18,540,000
|World Record Auction Price for non-charity Model
|Lot 178
|2014 Ferrari LaFerrari
|$8,805,000
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
|Lot 165
|2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante
|$3,415,000
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
|Lot 134
|2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
|$1,297,500
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
|Lot 120
|2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Coupe
|$1,006,000
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
|Lot 131
|2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet
|$995,000
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
|Lot 117
|2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster
|$747,500
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
|Lot 169
|2017 Dodge Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR
|$472,500
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
|Lot 159
|2018 Ferrari 488 GTB
|$390,000
|World Record Auction Price for the Model
Complete results from Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Later this week, on November 7, Broad Arrow's 2026 live auction calendar comes to a close with its second annual Zürich Auction in partnership with Auto Zürich. Featuring more than 80 of the world's most desirable collector cars along with a selection of sought-after memorabilia items, the auction takes place at The Dolder Grand, the iconic five-star hotel overlooking the Lake of Zürich, providing an unforgettable setting for buyers and consignors alike.
Broad Arrow's final online sale of the year is Global Icons: Winter Memorabilia and Artwork Online. The two-day online auction will feature more than 300 carefully curated lots, offering collectors the opportunity to acquire rare and evocative pieces that capture the spirit, history, and artistry of motorsport. Registration is open now and bidding is live from November 9, ending on November 22 and 23.
Broad Arrow is currently inviting consignments for its inaugural Paris Auction, set for February 3, 2027, at the stunning Peninsula Paris Hotel during Rétromobile Week, as well as consignments for its return to Amelia Island as the official auction of The Amelia Concours on March 5-6, 2027.
Additional information on upcoming auctions is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Members of the media with any questions are invited to reach out to the Broad Arrow Press Team at ....
NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer's premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots.
Editor's Notes
Photo Captions/Credits: All images by Paul Delapena/ Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.
About Broad Arrow Auctions
Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.
Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers.
For more information, please visit or
The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyze Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behavior. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.
Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty's future operating results and financial position, Hagerty's business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty's objectives for future operations. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“envision,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“potential,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
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The record-setting 1997 Ferrari F50 that topped Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas Auction held on October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas.
The gavel falls on the record-setting 1997 Ferrari F50 that topped Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas Auction held on October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas.
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