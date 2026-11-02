The Isling At Savannah Harbor Unveils Model Homes As Waterfront Community Takes Shape On Hutchinson Island

The Isling Wymberly Model Home

The Isling Duet Model Home

The Isling Rowhomes Model Home

3 new model homes showcase The Isling's distinctive approach to luxurious Lowcountry lifestyle as community welcomes first residents and expands amenities

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trilogy Investment Company, a fully integrated residential development and investment company, today announced the unveiling of three model homes at The Isling at Savannah Harbor, marking a significant milestone for the 36-acre residential community on Hutchinson Island.The newly completed Duet, Rowhouse and Wymberly model homes offer prospective buyers the first opportunity to experience The Isling's approach to luxury Lowcountry living firsthand. Rooted in the architectural traditions of Savannah and the surrounding coastal landscape, the residences pair deep porches, light-filled interiors and indoor-outdoor living spaces with views of the golf course, Talmadge Memorial Bridge and community green spaces. Together, the model homes offer a tangible expression of The Isling's design vision, combining the character of Savannah with a contemporary approach to coastal living.The unveiling comes as The Isling welcomes its first residents and a growing neighborhood begins to emerge, with new residences, landscaped streetscapes and gathering spaces now defining the community. Seven homes have sold or are under contract, including the first custom riverfront homesite, where an estate residence is advancing into design.“The completion of these model homes brings our vision for The Isling to life,” said Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment Company.“We set out to create more than beautiful homes. We wanted to create a genuine community rooted in the way people want to experience Savannah and the Lowcountry.”Each of the three model homes presents a distinct interpretation of life at The Isling. The Duet features an open-concept first floor anchored by a chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances and expansive living and dining areas. The second floor includes a primary suite and private porch overlooking the golf course, while a third-floor family room and veranda capture views of the golf course and Talmadge Memorial Bridge.The Rowhouse draws directly from the architecture and urban character of Savannah's Historic District. Its three-level design includes a flexible garden level and a parlor level conceived for entertaining, where an open kitchen and living area extend onto a deep porch with a gas fireplace overlooking City Square, a landscaped green space with brick sidewalks and gathering areas.The Wymberly emphasizes indoor-outdoor living, beginning with a deep front porch and an open main level encompassing the kitchen, dining and family spaces, along with a ground-floor primary suite. Upstairs, a spacious game and family room opens onto a veranda with a gas fireplace and views of the golf course and Talmadge Memorial Bridge.“The model homes have completely changed the way prospective buyers can experience The Isling,” said Richard“Dicky” Mopper of Engel & Völkers Savannah, the community's sales brokerage of record.“Buyers can now walk the neighborhood, step onto a porch overlooking the golf course and experience the architecture, views and lifestyle firsthand.”Located at the heart of Savannah Harbor on Hutchinson Island, The Isling offers a distinctive combination of island living and immediate access to historic downtown Savannah. The Historic District is just minutes away by bridge or ferry, allowing residents to move easily between life along the water and Savannah's renowned restaurants, culture and entertainment. The community is also positioned alongside The Club at Savannah Harbor's championship golf course and near the Savannah Harbor Marina, placing golf, boating and time on the water within easy reach.“What makes The Isling so special is the balance,” Joseph added.“Residents can enjoy the quiet of island living, time on the water and golf, while the culture, dining and energy of historic Savannah are just minutes away.”Amenities at The Isling are designed to bring residents together and make the most of the community's coastal setting, from a clubhouse with lounge and event spaces and a resort-style pool with cabanas and daybeds to walking paths, parks and green spaces throughout the neighborhood. The amenity offering will soon expand to include pickleball courts, a cornhole area, fire pit, covered lounging area and additional outdoor gathering spaces. Select waterfront homesites also offer access to deep-water docks.The Isling also offers custom home opportunities on select riverfront and golf course homesites through its Builders Guild, a curated group of builders selected for their craftsmanship, design expertise and understanding of Savannah and the Lowcountry. The Builders Guild includes Greg Hall Custom Homes, TDC Custom Homes, Southern Coastal and REV3 Homes, giving buyers the opportunity to create residences tailored to their individual homesites and preferences while remaining grounded in The Isling's broader architectural vision.The community will continue to grow through 2026 and into 2027, with additional Rowhomes, Wymberly and Juliet residences planned alongside custom homes. At full buildout, The Isling will feature 198 residences across a mix of single-family homes, duets and rowhomes, with settings ranging from city and golf course views to deep-water riverfront. Available homes currently start at $799,000.For prospective buyers interested in experiencing The Isling firsthand, the community also offers a Discovery Visit, an opportunity to explore the neighborhood, tour available residences and experience Savannah's Lowcountry lifestyle in person. The visit is designed to provide a closer look at The Isling's homes, amenities and surroundings while helping prospective residents determine whether the community is the right fit for their lifestyle.Sales for The Isling at Savannah Harbor are led by Engel & Völkers Savannah. To learn more or schedule a property tour of The Isling, visit or call 912-509-0074.###About Trilogy Investment CompanyTrilogy Investment Company is a fully integrated residential development and investment company with target markets in the Southeast, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the U.S. Led by a team of investment, development and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides build-to-rent and for-sale communities for residents seeking either the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice, or residents seeking extraordinary for-sale single-family and townhouse options. Whether built-to-rent or for-sale, these communities are located in desirable neighborhoods near good schools and major economic drivers. All communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit .About Engel & Völkers SavannahEngel & Völkers Savannah is a premier real estate brokerage serving the Savannah, GA, market, specializing in luxury residential properties and lifestyle-driven real estate experiences. As part of the global Engel & Völkers network, a renowned international real estate brand with more than 1,000 locations across 35+ countries, the Savannah office combines local expertise with international reach to guide buyers and sellers through the property process with personalized service and market insight. Through its trusted advisors, Engel & Völkers Savannah offers comprehensive support and strategic marketing tailored to each client's real estate goals. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Savannah, visit .

Millie Conn

Kreps PR & Marketing

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The Isling at Savannah Harbor Unveils Model Homes as Waterfront Community Takes Shape on Hutchinson Island News Provided By Kreps PR & Marketing November 02, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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