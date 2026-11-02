UMES Opens Applications For First Doctor Of Veterinary Medicine Program At A Public HBCU

UMES President Dr. Heidi M. Anderson

Maryland's first in-state veterinary school is now accepting applications for its inaugural class, which begins in summer 2027

- UMES President Dr. Heidi M. Anderson

PRINCESS ANNE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) School of Veterinary Medicine is now accepting applications for its inaugural Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) class. This marks a milestone in the development of Maryland's first in-state veterinary school and the first veterinary school at a public historically Black college or university (HBCU), paving the way for the inaugural class of students to begin the three-year program in summer 2027.

Application information, including the link to the application portal, is available HERE and is now open for applicants. The American Veterinary Medical Association's Council on Education (COE) has affirmed that the program is on track to achieve accreditation and allowed the school to begin admitting students. UMES will continue through the COE's prescribed accreditation process as the inaugural class moves through the curriculum.

“This positions UMES to meet the nation's growing need for veterinarians,” said UMES President Dr. Heidi M. Anderson.“It gives Marylanders who aspire to become vets the opportunity to train and remain in state, while creating cost-effective options for out-of-state students.

“Opening this application portal is the moment our vision becomes real for students. For too long, talented young people from Maryland and across the region have had to leave home, take on heavy debt or set aside their dreams of becoming veterinarians. As a public HBCU, we have a responsibility to widen that door. This school will serve the farms, families, pets and communities of the Eastern Shore and beyond, and it will open careers to students who reflect the diversity of our state and nation.”

Veterinary medicine remains one of the least diverse professions in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2025, just 1.6 percent of U.S. veterinarians were Black. That's just 1,500 of the nation's 91,000 employed veterinarians. By comparison, Blacks made up 12.7 percent of all employed workers and 5.4 percent of veterinary technicians.

Dr. Stanley Robertson, dean of the UMES School of Veterinary Medicine, said that opening applications marks an exciting milestone for the school.

“These students will make history as our first class,” Robertson said.“Our innovative, three-year DVM program is designed to provide students with a rigorous education that combines early hands-on learning, case-based instruction, and diverse clinical experiences. Students will have opportunities to learn in a variety of settings, from rural veterinary practices to companion animal hospitals and specialty facilities.”

Cost has also been an obstacle to entering the profession. Out-of-state tuition and years of living expenses can leave new veterinarians with heavy debt.

As a public institution, UMES aims to offer tuition that is more affordable than private veterinary schools and out-of-state options. The accelerated, year-round, three-year format also helps. Tuition details are available on the UMES School of Veterinary Medicine website.

How to Apply

Applicants to the inaugural class must apply through the secure online application administered directly by the UMES School of Veterinary Medicine. Because the Veterinary Medical College Application Service (VMCAS) application window has closed for the current admissions cycle, UMES is not accepting applications through VMCAS for its inaugural class. However, the School plans to participate in the VMCAS application process for subsequent admissions cycles.

Applicants are required to submit an online application and fee; official transcripts from all colleges and universities attended, including dual-enrollment, summer, online, and non-degree coursework; a personal statement; five experience-based supplemental responses, at least one describing a meaningful veterinary or animal-related experience; and at least three confidential letters of recommendation, including one from a licensed veterinarian.

Selected applicants will be invited to a structured interview. The application deadline is January 15, 2027, and all deadlines are based on Eastern Time.

Full instructions, prerequisites, and fee information are available at: . Prospective students with questions can contact the admissions team at... or 410-651-7140. Program updates are also shared on the School of Veterinary Medicine's LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram channels.

About the University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Ranked sixth among public Historically Black Colleges and Universities (tie) and No. 13 among all HBCUs according to U.S. News & World Report data, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore provides affordable access to higher education while developing innovative technology and research in agriculture, science, pharmacy and engineering. UMES offers 10 post-baccalaureate and upper-division certificates, 41 bachelor's degree programs, 19 master's degree programs, six Ph.D. programs and four professional doctorate programs.

Rudy Williams

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

+1 757-894-4242

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UMES Opens Applications for First Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program at a Public HBCU News Provided By Frisby & Associates November 02, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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