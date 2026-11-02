Ash Adams

Razor Boy starring written by and directed by Ash Adams

ASH ADAMS' RAZOR BOY TO MAKE WORLD PREMIERE AT THE 2026 MALIBU FILM FESTIVAL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gritty Revenge Drama Starring Writer & Director Ash Adams and Actor Robert Rusler to Screen in Competition November 15 at the Writers Guild of America Theater in Beverly Hills, Followed by Filmmaker Q&A and Evening Awards CeremonyAcclaimed actor, writer, director, and producer Ash Adams is set to make the world premiere of his latest film, Razor Boy, at the 2026 Malibu Film Festival on November 15, 2026, at the prestigious Writers Guild of America (WGA) Theater in Beverly Hills, California.Starring Ash Adams and Robert Rusler, Razor Boy is a gritty, hard-hitting revenge drama.Following the screening, audiences will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive filmmaker Q&A moderated by Directors Guild of America (DGA) member Mark Hansson, offering insight into the film's creative vision, production, and powerful storytelling.ASH ADAMS: A MULTIFACETED CAREER IN HOLLYWOODKnown for his work in front of and behind the camera, Ash Adams takes on multiple creative roles in Razor Boy, serving as the film's writer, director, producer, and star.With a career that spans decades in Hollywood, Adams has established himself as a versatile creative force, building an impressive body of work across television, independent film, and feature productions.His extensive acting credits include the television series Ryan's Hope, The Young Riders, and Acapulco Bay, along with appearances in more than 150 television episodes throughout his career.Adams also wrote, directed, and starred in the independent feature Once Fallen, featuring Academy Award-nominated actor Ed Harris, and Amy Madigan, demonstrating his ability to bring compelling, character-driven stories to the screen.His film credits also include Gasoline Alley, featuring Bruce Willis, further adding to his diverse career working alongside some of Hollywood's most recognized talent.With Razor Boy, Adams continues his commitment to independent filmmaking, bringing his experience as both an actor and filmmaker to a gritty, emotionally charged revenge drama.Joining Adams in Razor Boy is acclaimed actor Robert Rusler, whose career spans more than four decades in film and television. Rusler is widely recognized for his memorable performances in the cult classics A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, Weird Science, Thrashin', and Vamp. He also appeared in the hit television series Babylon 5, further establishing himself as a versatile performer with an enduring presence in Hollywood. Russler is known for bringing authenticity, intensity, and depth to his characters.BEYOND FILM: THE CULTURE OF CRIMINAL COOLIn addition to his work in film and television, Adams is also the creator and host of the podcast The Culture of Criminal Cool, a project that further explores his fascination with crime, culture, and the complex personalities and stories surrounding the criminal world.The podcast reflects Adams' interest in examining the intersection of crime, human behavior, and popular culture, subjects that have frequently influenced his creative work as a filmmaker and storyteller.Season One of The Culture of Criminal Cool is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, giving audiences another opportunity to experience Adams' distinctive storytelling perspective beyond the screen.RAZOR BOY PREMIERES AT THE MALIBU FILM FESTIVALThe Malibu Film Festival celebrates independent filmmaking and provides a platform for established and emerging filmmakers to showcase original work before audiences and entertainment industry professionals.The world premiere of Razor Boy promises to be a highlight of the festival's programming, with a special red-carpet event, screening, and filmmaker discussion.Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Festival Schedule.11:00 AM - Festival Opens.2:00 PM - Red Carpet Arrivals.3:00 PM - Razor Boy World Premiere Screening.Following the Screening - Filmmaker Q&A Moderated by DGA Member Mark Hansson.7:00 PM - Festival Awards Ceremony and Evening ReceptionLocation: Writers Guild of America Theater, Beverly Hills, California.The screening will provide audiences with an opportunity to experience Razor Boy on the big screen, meet the filmmakers, and hear firsthand about the inspiration and creative process behind the film.ABOUT ASH ADAMSAsh Adams is an American actor, writer, director, producer, and podcast host whose career spans film, television, and independent cinema. His credits include Ryan's Hope, The Young Riders, Acapulco Bay, Once Fallen, and Gasoline Alley, along with appearances in more than 150 television episodes.Adams wrote, directed, and starred in Once Fallen, featuring Ed Harris, and continues to develop original projects that explore compelling human stories through bold, character-driven filmmaking.He is also the creator and host of The Culture of Criminal Cool, whose first season is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.His latest film, Razor Boy, marks his return to the director's chair with a gritty revenge drama in which he also stars alongside Robert Rusler.ABOUT THE MALIBU FILM FESTIVALThe Malibu Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating independent filmmakers and their creative achievements. Through film screenings, special events, filmmaker discussions, and awards presentations, the festival provides a platform for original voices in cinema and opportunities for filmmakers to connect with audiences and entertainment industry professionals.MEDIA INFORMATIONFilm: Razor BoyTagline:“The Last Cut is the Deepest”Genre: Drama / Revenge DramaWriter / Director / Producer / Star: Ash AdamsStarring: Ash Adams and Robert RuslerFestival: 2026 Malibu Film FestivalPremiere Date: November 15, 2026Screening: 3:00 PMVenue: Writers Guild of America Theater, Beverly Hills, CaliforniaFilmmaker Q&A: Moderated by Mark HanssonAwards and Reception: 7:00 PM

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ASH ADAMS' RAZOR BOY TO MAKE WORLD PREMIERE AT THE 2026 MALIBU FILM FESTIVAL News Provided By Kimball Entertainment November 02, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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