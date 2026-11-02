The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Aging And Elderly Care Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A 23.8% CAGR

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Aging And Elderly Care

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Aging and Elderly Care Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in aging and elderly care is rapidly transforming how healthcare and support services are delivered to older adults. As the global population ages, AI technologies are becoming increasingly vital in addressing the unique challenges faced by elderly individuals. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major regions involved, and the promising trends shaping this evolving sector.

Market Size and Growth Potential in the AI in Aging and Elderly Care Market

The AI in aging and elderly care market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $54.36 billion in 2025 to $67.56 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. This growth in past years is largely driven by the aging population worldwide, a rise in chronic diseases, the spread of remote healthcare services, broader acceptance of digital health technologies, and a growing demand for assisted living solutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is set for even more rapid development, expected to reach $158.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.8%. The forecasted growth is fueled by rising investments in AI-enabled healthcare platforms, increased demand for personalized care for the elderly, wider adoption of smart home healthcare technologies, an emphasis on preventive care, and the integration of robotics into eldercare services. Important trends include the expanding use of AI-powered health monitoring, wearable devices tailored for seniors, predictive analytics for managing health risks, robotic assistance innovations, and more remote care delivery models.

Understanding AI's Role in Enhancing Elderly Care

Artificial intelligence in aging and elderly care involves applying AI-powered technologies to improve health outcomes and quality of life for older adults. This encompasses tools such as machine learning, predictive analytics, robotics, and smart devices aimed at tackling age-related health challenges. AI facilitates continuous health monitoring through wearable gadgets and remote patient management systems, enabling timely interventions and personalized care by analyzing real-time data.

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Population Growth as a Key Driver in AI for Aging and Elderly Care

One of the primary forces propelling the AI in aging and elderly care market is the significant increase in the elderly population. Typically defined as individuals aged 60 or 65 and above, this group requires specialized care due to age-associated health and lifestyle issues. This growth is a result of longer life expectancies stemming from medical advancements combined with lower birth rates, which reduce the younger population's proportion. AI technologies are revolutionizing elderly care by enhancing healthcare delivery, improving access, and supporting greater independence for seniors. For instance, a January 2024 report by the Population Reference Bureau, a US nonprofit, highlights that Americans aged 65 and older are expected to grow from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050-a 47% rise. Their share of the overall US population will also increase from 17% to 23%. This demographic shift is a significant catalyst for the expanding AI market in this sector.

Additional Factors Encouraging Growth in AI for Aging Care

Besides demographic changes, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among older adults intensifies the need for efficient management solutions, which AI can provide. Growing adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies also broadens AI's reach in eldercare. Furthermore, increased awareness of digital health tools and the desire for assisted living options contribute to the market's expansion, making AI an indispensable element of future elderly care strategies.

Regional Overview and Market Expansion in AI for Aging and Elderly Care

In 2025, North America stood as the largest market for AI in aging and elderly care, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high technology adoption, and significant investments. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years, driven by its rapidly aging population and increasing healthcare modernization. The market report includes insights on key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the industry's development.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Aging and Elderly Care Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 23.8% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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