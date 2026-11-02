Boston Pads Expands CRM With AI Automation And New Mobile App For Real Estate Agents

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AI supports lead reengagement, listing syndication, and lead intake, while mobile tools help agents manage business on the go.

- Demetrios SalpoglouBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boston Pads announces the expansion of its integrated CRM with AI capabilities and a new mobile productivity app for real estate agents. The expansion combines automated marketing and lead follow-up with mobile access to client communication, scheduling, and performance tools.Originally introduced in 2024, the Boston Pads CRM supports agents from initial inquiry through move-in. Its latest expansion uses AI to recognize when a lead has gone cold and reach out with additional property options, helping agents reconnect with prospects and revive stalled searches. AI also handles listing syndication and lead intake from listing platforms and social media channels into the CRM, streamlining admin work for agents and giving them more time to close deals.The new mobile app puts essential CRM tools at the agents' fingertips. They can access incoming leads, view complete lead details, and call or text prospects using prefilled or custom messages. Push notifications provide alerts and reminders about new leads, upcoming showings, follow-ups, and status changes.Agents can schedule, reschedule, or cancel showings in a few taps and send showing notification texts with calendar invitations. Follow-up tasks and appointments can be added to calendars, edited, updated, or marked complete directly within the app.A mobile lead board offers filters for deal status, date received, keywords, locations, and more. Agents can pin priority leads, add prospects, and record client notes directly on lead cards.Business development tools include personalized lead-registration links and QR codes, progress tracking, lead intake and closed statistics, and an anonymized company leaderboard. AI monitors listing inventory and alerts agents when new leads arrive.“Other companies talk about AI. We're putting it into every step of the business,” said Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of Boston Pads.“Agents don't want to be staring at screens wasting time using outdated software. With our new AI, agents are provided with advanced resources with copious amounts of real time leads so they can spend more time showing properties and closing deals.”About Boston PadsEstablished in 2010, Boston Pads is a full-stack real estate technology platform connecting landlords, property managers, renters, and local real estate professionals. The company provides real-time verified property listings, marketing and management tools, and hyperlocal rental market intelligence. Learn more at BostonPads.

Demetrios Salpoglou

Boston Pads LLC

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Boston Pads Expands CRM with AI Automation and New Mobile App for Real Estate Agents News Provided By Boston Pads November 02, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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