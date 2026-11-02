3 In 4 Employees Have Lower Capacity Than Engagement

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Days a year employees report not working effectively because of exhaustion or stress: 14 in the highest capacity quarter, 85 in the lowest. Source: thrive at work research, 2026.

Engagement and capacity are two readings of the same employee. Source: thrive at work research, 2026.

Employees with the lowest capacity report 71 more days a year of not working effectively than those with the highest, new research finds

- Jerry Fišer, Founder, thrive at workSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 3 out of every 4 employees (76%) score lower on capacity than on engagement, new research finds. It shows in the working year: the quarter of employees with the least capacity report 85 days a year of not working effectively because of exhaustion or stress, against 14 for the quarter with the most. That is about 6 times as many days, or 17 working weeks against fewer than 3.Capacity is the energy, recovery, focus and resilience a person has available to keep performing. An engagement survey does not measure it, so a workforce can score well on engagement and still have less left to give.The numbers that matter. 3 out of every 4 employees (76%) score lower on capacity than on engagement, so an engagement score alone misses part of the picture for most of a workforce.. 48.5 days a year is the average number of days employees say exhaustion or stress left them unable to work effectively. That is nearly 10 working weeks, about 1 in 5 working days (22% of a 220-day working year).. 85 days against 14 separate the quarter with the least capacity from the quarter with the most: about 6 times as many days, or 39% of working days against 6%.. A 71-day difference, about a third of a working year (71 of 220 working days). Under more conservative ways of converting the answers it is 52 to 65 days, roughly a quarter to a third.. Ten percentage points more capacity goes with about 19 fewer such days a year, nearly 4 working weeks, with engagement held equal.It shows up in the workEmployees in the quarter with the most capacity say they delivered 86% of their priority tasks on time. In the quarter with the least it is 56%, a difference of 30 percentage points. The same split appears in loyalty. In the top quarter of the thrive index, the combined score of capacity and engagement, 70% of employees would recommend their employer and 9% would not. In the bottom quarter, 16% would and 57% would not.The gap is almost everywhereCapacity sits below engagement in every one of 90 demographic segments examined and in all 18 industries.Two sides of the same employeeEngagement shows whether people want to perform and whether work lets them: enablement, leadership, growth and connection. Capacity shows whether they have the energy, recovery, focus and resilience to keep performing. The two are different readings. Their scores overlap by only about a fifth, so about four fifths of each is information the other does not carry. They also do different jobs. Engagement has the stronger link with whether employees would recommend their employer. Capacity has the stronger link with lost working time: with engagement held equal, each capacity point goes with about 1.9 fewer days a year, about 3 times as many as an engagement point. Capacity is designed as a workforce performance measure, read alongside engagement.“Employers have measured whether people want to do the work for decades. Whether they still have enough left to do it decides if good intentions become a finished week,” said Jerry Fišer, Founder of thrive at work.“An engagement score cannot answer that second question.”Read the full Scientific Foundations White Paper:About the researchThe findings are part of a research program covering 7,031 employees and 216,301 responses across Europe and North America; groups are compared at one point in time, and days not working effectively, answered by part of the sample, are as employees reported them. Capacity is measured with a behavior-anchored survey informed by biomarker and physiological research, without collecting biometric data. In a 12-month study, survey answers tracked resting heart rate and heart rate variability, and when a person's capacity changed, their heart rate variability changed with it.About thrive at workthrive at work is a workforce performance platform that measures employee capacity alongside engagement. Its research focuses on four dimensions of capacity: energy, recovery, focus and resilience, and how they relate to sustainable performance at work. Organizations use thrive at work to measure workforce capacity and engagement, identify performance constraints and translate insights into action plans and personalized learning.

Jerry Fišer

thrive at work

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3 in 4 Employees Have Lower Capacity Than Engagement News Provided By thrive at work November 02, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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