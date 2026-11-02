Jatheon Completes NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 Moderate Assessment, Strengthening Security Assurance

Jatheon has completed its NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 Moderate assessment and now holds five major security and privacy frameworks, all available in its Trust Vault.

- Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NIST 800-53 is the security and privacy control catalog published by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology. It is widely used by federal agencies and adopted by state and local governments, and the Moderate baseline applies to systems where a loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability would have a serious adverse effect. The assessment evaluated Jatheon's controls across areas including access control, audit and accountability, incident response, configuration management, and system and communications protection.

The NIST assessment joins Jatheon's existing security and privacy certifications, attestations, and compliance assessment reports. The Trust Vault now includes:

NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 (Moderate), ISO 27001:2022, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR

Jatheon, a provider of AI-enabled archiving for compliance, supervision, and ediscovery, today announced that it has completed its NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 Moderate assessment. With this milestone, Jatheon now holds five major security and privacy frameworks and reports, all available through its Trust Vault.

For public sector agencies, financial services firms, healthcare organizations, and other regulated buyers, the milestone helps shorten vendor security reviews. Procurement, IT, and compliance teams can verify Jatheon's posture against the frameworks they already use, rather than mapping controls from scratch.

“Our customers trust us with their most sensitive records, from email and text messages to chat and social media,” said Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon.“Completing the NIST 800-53 Moderate assessment has been a long-awaited milestone for our team. It reflects our ongoing commitment to security, privacy, and compliance, and provides agencies and regulated organizations with independent validation of the security controls we have implemented to protect their archived data.”

The Trust Vault gives customers and prospects a single place to review Jatheon's security program. Alongside compliance reports, it provides policies, completed security questionnaires including SIG Core, CAIQ, and VSA Core, and an overview of infrastructure, network, endpoint, application, and product security controls. Jatheon's compliance posture is continuously monitored, and access to private documents can be requested directly through the Trust Vault.

To review Jatheon's security documentation, visit the Jatheon Trust Vault.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati, and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit jatheon.

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Jatheon Completes NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 Moderate Assessment, Strengthening Security Assurance News Provided By Jatheon Technologies Inc November 02, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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