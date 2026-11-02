Eritrea: Diaspora Nationals Express Readiness To Strengthen Participation In National Resilience

At seminars conducted on 31 October, Eritrean nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates and Australia expressed their readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and unity, as well as their participation in the national resilience program.

At seminars held in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Mr. Mohammed Mahmud Selim, Eritrea's Consul General, and Mr. Tesfu Gebretensae, Head of Public and Community Affairs, provided briefings on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments.

The participants, for their part, condemned the external hostilities being perpetrated against Eritrea and expressed their resolve to strengthen organization and participation in the national resilience program.

Similarly, at a seminar conducted by the Eritrean community in Sydney, Australia, Mr. Endrias Abraham, Eritrea's Consul General, and Mr. Yasin Omar, Head of Public and Community Affairs, provided briefings focusing on the timely responsibilities of nationals.

The participants, for their part, expressed their determination to strengthen their participation in national affairs.

According to reports, nationals residing in cities across Australia and New Zealand have conducted similar seminars.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.