Strategy Treble's Weekly Bitcoin Budget To Fund STRC Buybacks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Michael J. Saylor's Strategy (Strategy) allocated far more capital to buying back its STRC preferred shares than it spent on expanding its Bitcoin position last week, according to an SEC filing. The latest figures underscore how Strategy is balancing treasury management and its funding structure at a time when its STRC trades close to-but slightly below-its stated $100 target.

In a Monday 8-K, Strategy reported repurchasing $208.2 million of STRC preferred stock and using about $65.5 million to acquire 811 Bitcoin (BTC ). The Bitcoin purchases were executed at an average price of $80,846 per coin, with a portion of the proceeds from share sales later allocated to cash reserves.

Strategy repurchased $208.2 million in STRC preferred shares, more than three times the $65.5 million spent on Bitcoin acquisitions. The company bought 811 BTC at an average price of $80,846, as reported in a Monday SEC 8-K. Strategy sold about 1.18 million MSTR shares for net proceeds of $164 million, with $65.5 million earmarked for Bitcoin and $98.5 million added to USD Cash. Strategy's STRC preferred stock traded below its $100 target price, which may affect the efficiency of funding via new STRC issuance. Japan's Metaplanet also reported common-share buybacks, spending about 25.27 billion yen for a large tranche of its outstanding shares.

Key takeawaysHow Strategy funded its latest Bitcoin buys

The SEC filing details both sides of Strategy's last-week capital deployment: buybacks of its STRC preferred shares and a smaller set of Bitcoin purchases. According to the 8-K, the company acquired 811 BTC for approximately $65.5 million, using an average purchase price of $80,846 per coin.

Strategy simultaneously reduced its share count by selling about 1.18 million MSTR shares for net proceeds of $164 million. The filing breaks down the use of that net funding: roughly $65.5 million supported the Bitcoin acquisition, while the remainder-$98.5 million-was allocated to the company's USD Cash balance.

Strategy also provided cash reserve figures. It reported holding $132.7 million in USD Cash and $4.79 billion in its separate US dollar reserve as of Sunday, according to the filing.

For investors, the significance is less about a single buy and more about the pattern. When STRC repurchases consume a larger share of weekly capital, it can indicate that Strategy is actively managing near-term balance sheet optics and funding pathways while continuing to build its Bitcoin holdings at a steady pace.

STRC buybacks dominate as the stock sits near its target

Strategy's STRC preferred stock buybacks appear to have been the larger priority in the reported period. In pre-market trading on Monday, STRC rose 0.1% to $99.22, which is about 0.8% below its $100 target price, based on data shown by Yahoo Finance.

Strategy's policy, as described in the context of STRC performance, is not to issue new STRC shares below $100. That condition matters because it constrains one potential funding channel: if the stock trades below its target, Strategy may be less able to raise new capital through STRC issuance at prices that would violate its stated policy.

In that environment, repurchasing STRC can still function as a capital allocation tool even if new issuance is limited. The latest weekly numbers-$208.2 million in STRC buybacks versus $65.5 million in Bitcoin acquisitions-suggest the company is relying more heavily on repurchase activity rather than assuming immediate funding efficiency through STRC issuance.

Strategy's recent activity follows earlier reported buybacks. Earlier coverage by Cointelegraph noted that Strategy conducted approximately $664 million in STRC repurchases between Oct. 1 and Oct. 25, while acquiring about $72 million worth of Bitcoin in the same window. The latest 8-K figures maintain the same broad imbalance-more STRC buybacks than BTC buys-though both activities continue.

Bitcoin treasury companies: Metaplanet also reports buybacks

Strategy isn't the only Bitcoin treasury-adjacent company signaling an active repurchase posture. Japan's Metaplanet reported common-share buybacks on Monday, according to a corporate filing published through TDnet.

Metaplanet said it spent about 25.27 billion yen (about $160 million) to repurchase 96.45 million shares between Oct. 14 and Saturday. That represented roughly 7.1% of its issued shares, as described in the report.

While Metaplanet's buybacks involve common stock rather than a Bitcoin-linked preferred structure, the parallel is notable: treasury-focused companies are using share repurchases as a recurring lever. For market watchers, this reinforces the idea that the“BTC treasury” thesis is not just about accumulating Bitcoin-it also includes active management of equity capital, share supply, and cash deployment.

What remains uncertain is how these repurchases interact over time with Bitcoin acquisition pace. The Strategy filing provides a snapshot for a specific week, but readers should watch whether the BTC buy cadence accelerates when STRC is closer to its target price or whether share buybacks continue to dominate weekly allocations.

What traders and long-term holders should monitor next

With Strategy continuing both STRC repurchases and Bitcoin acquisitions, the next datapoints to watch are the direction of STRC relative to its $100 target and the proportional split between equity buybacks and BTC purchases in subsequent filings. If STRC remains below its target, Strategy may continue facing constraints on issuing new STRC shares, potentially shifting the balance further toward repurchases and internal cash management.

For Bitcoin-focused investors, the steady presence of BTC acquisitions in the filing matters-but so does the funding mix. Monitoring the relationship between repurchase activity, cash balances, and BTC purchase volumes should clarify whether Strategy's approach is designed for short-term capital efficiency, longer-term treasury strategy, or both.

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