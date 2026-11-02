Strategy Buys $65.5 Million In Bitcoin As Michael Saylor Predicts Return To Six Figures

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy has returned to Bitcoin accumulation, purchasing 811 BTC for $65.5 million despite continued market weakness. Bitcoin traded near $77,765.90 on November 2, while Michael Saylor maintained expectations of a recovery above $100,000. The latest acquisition increased the company's holdings to 849,327 BTC, reinforcing its position as a major corporate Bitcoin holder.

Strategy purchased 811 Bitcoin between October 26 and November 1, according to its latest regulatory disclosure. The company paid an average of $80,846 per coin, bringing the transaction's total value to approximately $65.5 million. Consequently, its Bitcoin treasury increased to 849,327 BTC, valued at approximately $65.9 billion using the company's reported valuation.

The latest acquisition followed a one-week pause in Bitcoin purchases, during which Strategy focused on repurchasing preferred shares. However, the company maintained its accumulation strategy and resumed buying before the November 2 announcement. Earlier in October, Strategy acquired another 267 BTC for approximately $22.1 million, demonstrating continued demand for additional Bitcoin holdings.

Strategy has spent approximately $64.08 billion accumulating its Bitcoin reserves, with an average purchase price of $75,451. Meanwhile, the latest purchase came through proceeds from its at-the-market common stock offering program. The company sold 1,178,552 MSTR shares, generating approximately $164 million, with $65.5 million funding Bitcoin purchases.

Strategy purchased 811 BTC for $65.5 million after pausing acquisitions for one week. The latest purchase increased Strategy's Bitcoin holdings to 849,327 BTC, worth $65.9 billion. Strategy repurchased $208.2 million in STRC preferred shares during the same period. The company reported $19.53 billion in Q3 net income, supported by Bitcoin gains. Michael Saylor expects Bitcoin to recover above $100,000 despite recent market weakness.

Strategy Repurchases 811 BTC After One-Week Buying PauseStrategy Repurchases $208.2 Million In STRC Preferred Shares

Alongside its Bitcoin acquisition, Strategy repurchased 2,092,035 STRC preferred shares for approximately $208.2 million. The company funded the transaction using its available USD Cash balance, according to its latest regulatory disclosure. Additionally, Strategy allocated $98.5 million from its common stock offering proceeds to its dollar reserves.

The company also reported paying $43.4 million in preferred stock dividends during the same reporting period. Following these transactions, its USD Reserve balance stood at approximately $4.79 billion on November 1. Strategy said its combined dollar assets could cover preferred dividends and interest payments for approximately 3.3 years.

The latest financial update follows Strategy's third-quarter earnings announcement on October 29, which reported $19.53 billion in net income. Digital asset gains contributed significantly, with the company recording a $20.91 billion increase in digital asset revenue. However, its software revenue declined 3% to $125.4 million, while its Bitcoin yield remained negative at 3.7% year-to-date.

Michael Saylor Maintains Bitcoin's $100,000 Price Outlook

Michael Saylor continues to expect Bitcoin to recover above $100,000 despite its recent decline. His outlook follows several months of market weakness and reduced valuations across major cryptocurrency-related stocks. However, Saylor has described current market conditions as the beginning of another bullish phase.

His latest position builds on earlier predictions that connected Bitcoin's long-term growth with institutional demand and wider banking adoption. Furthermore, Strategy's earnings announcement provided another opportunity for Saylor to reinforce his positive market outlook. Nevertheless, he has not committed to Bitcoin reaching six figures before the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Strategy's stock performance has reflected pressure across the cryptocurrency market during recent trading sessions. MSTR shares closed Friday at $130.51 after losing 9.6% throughout the week, while Bitcoin declined 3.6%. However, MSTR recovered to approximately $133 during Monday's premarket session, gaining 1.91% against Friday's closing price.

Additional background: Strategy's latest transaction highlights its continued reliance on capital markets to finance Bitcoin accumulation. Its stock offering program provides another funding channel alongside its existing dollar reserves. However, the approach also links its purchasing capacity to demand for its publicly traded shares.

The latest figures also show a difference between Strategy's accounting performance and its Bitcoin market exposure. Although the company recorded substantial quarterly net income, its year-to-date Bitcoin yield remained negative. Meanwhile, its growing reserves and preferred-share transactions demonstrate how Strategy continues managing its cryptocurrency treasury and financing obligations.

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