FATF Review Flags Money Laundering Controls At Crypto Hubs

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) says it will conduct a targeted review of countries with significant crypto activity, aiming to pinpoint where anti-money laundering (AML) rules are not being applied effectively to virtual assets.

In an announcement made Friday, the FATF-an intergovernmental body responsible for setting global AML standards-said the review will concentrate on jurisdictions with“materially important” virtual asset service provider (VASP) activity. It will also take into account the jurisdictions' existing assessment status, rather than starting from scratch for every country.

The FATF is launching a targeted AML compliance review focused on jurisdictions with the highest virtual asset service provider activity. The review will leverage the FATF's existing assessment and follow-up processes as the primary evaluation mechanism. Initial results are scheduled for June 2027, with further findings due in October 2027. The plan includes additional monitoring and faster reporting to track progress against identified deficiencies. The FATF did not publicly specify which jurisdictions will be reviewed or how many will be included.

Key takeawaysTargeting where oversight gaps are most likely

The FATF's new approach reflects a shift toward concentrating regulatory scrutiny where crypto-related activity and VASP presence are most substantial. By prioritizing jurisdictions with“materially important” VASP activity, the watchdog is effectively narrowing its lens to places where enforcement failures could have outsized cross-border impact.

According to the FATF's announcement, the review will consider the authorities' current assessment status. That means countries already flagged as high risk-or those already making progress through prior engagement-may be treated differently from jurisdictions at earlier stages of compliance.

The FATF also indicated that its“regular assessments and follow-up procedures” will remain the core tools for evaluating whether jurisdictions meet global expectations. The targeted review, therefore, is not replacing the existing FATF framework; it is adding an extra layer of focus and urgency.

Timeline and what“faster reporting” implies

FATF said it expects to publish initial findings in June 2027, followed by additional results in October 2027. Beyond those report drops, the FATF plans monitoring and faster reporting intended to track whether governments are closing the gaps identified in their crypto AML regimes.

This matters for industry participants because FATF processes typically influence national regulators' priorities. When the FATF highlights deficiencies, jurisdictions often face pressure to adopt or tighten supervision, enforcement, and reporting mechanisms for crypto compliance.

Just as importantly, the FATF's emphasis on faster reporting suggests it wants to reduce the lag between diagnosis and corrective action-something that can be critical for compliance programs that depend on regulatory clarity and supervisory consistency.

Why the review comes after new FATF findings on Travel Rule adoption

The targeted review follows a July FATF report that examined how widely the Travel Rule-rules requiring information-sharing about crypto transfers-has been implemented and enforced. FATF said the report found that 83% of surveyed jurisdictions had adopted crypto Travel Rule legislation, indicating that lawmakers have moved toward formal requirements.

However, the same FATF report pointed to a persistent enforcement gap. It found that 55 of the 91 jurisdictions with Travel Rule laws had not yet taken supervisory or enforcement actions to test or compel compliance. In other words, legal adoption was not translating cleanly into oversight on the ground.

The report also described operational challenges for authorities: identifying unlicensed crypto businesses and supervising providers that serve local customers from overseas. These are precisely the types of practical frictions that can undermine AML standards even when the legal framework is present.

What readers should watch next

The FATF has not named which jurisdictions it will review or how many will be included. As a result, the near-term focus for market participants and compliance teams will be on whether regulators expand enforcement capacity, improve supervisory targeting, and close loopholes related to identifying unlicensed actors and cross-border service arrangements.

With initial findings slated for June 2027, the key question is whether this targeted process will accelerate the transition from Travel Rule legislation to real supervisory and enforcement outcomes in the highest-activity jurisdictions.

FATF announcement: Launch of targeted review

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