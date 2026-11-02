Two Held With 52 Stolen Phones, Ahmedabad Police Trace Theft Cases Across Gujarat, Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Two men allegedly belonging to an inter-state mobile theft gang were arrested by the Ahmedabad Police with 52 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.94 lakh, while 12 mobile theft cases registered in Ahmedabad and Rajasthan were detected, police said on Monday.

The accused were apprehended by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Zone-7 during patrolling in the Satellite area.

According to the police, they were carrying the stolen phones and travelling to Modasa to sell them when the team intercepted them following a tip-off.

The arrested men have been identified as Sadamhusen Sheikh, 20, a resident of Vejalpur and Tanveer alias Tanu Sheikh, 21, a resident of Danilimda.

Police have also named two other persons, Imran Ghanchi, a resident of Fatehwadi in Vejalpur, and Faizan of Modasa, as wanted accused in the case. The police also seized a scooter valued at Rs 60,000. The total value of the seized property, including the mobile phones, is estimated at Rs 5.54 lakh.

The 52 phones include devices manufactured by premium brands such as Apple, Samsung and Google Pixel.

The police said the arrests helped detect 12 cases, including seven FIRs registered at Satellite, Maninagar, Kagdapith, Nava Vadaj, Sarkhej, Karanj and Narol police stations, four e-FIRs registered at Sola, Nava Vadaj, Vastrapur and Ellisbridge police stations, and one case registered at Kota police station in Rajasthan. The Kota case was registered on September 23, 2026.

The Ahmedabad cases include offences registered under Sections 303(2) and 304(2), along with Section 54, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The operation was carried out as part of a special security arrangement ahead of Diwali, following directions from senior officials to step up surveillance in markets, shopping malls and crowded public places to prevent mobile phone and chain snatching.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) Shivam Verma had directed police stations under the zone and the LCB to increase patrolling, conduct vehicle checks and keep a watch on suspicious movements.

Anti-snatching teams were also instructed to respond immediately to complaints by setting up roadblocks and using mobile phone location tracking and CCTV footage to identify suspects and recover stolen property.

Further investigation is under way.