Maldives: Opposition Leader Abdulla Shahid Arrested In Male

MENAFN - IANS) Male, Nov 2 (IANS) Former Foreign Minister of the Maldives and current President of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), Abdulla Shahid, was arrested by the Maldives Police Service late Monday night under a court order, sending shockwaves through the island nation's political landscape.

According to an official statement issued by the Maldives Police Service in Dhivehi, the 64-year-old opposition leader was taken into custody at 21:59 PM local time.

The police statement noted that Shahid was arrested under Section 18 of the police regulations pursuant to a court warrant executed in Malé.

Authorities revealed that he is being investigated over allegations involving the sexual abuse of a minor under 18 years of age.

Shahid, one of the most prominent diplomats and political figures in the Maldives, served as the President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 2021 to 2022.

He also held office as the Minister of Foreign Affairs under the MDP administration from 2018 to 2023 and previously served as the Speaker of the People's Majlis from 2009 to 2014.

Following the MDP's defeat in the 2023 presidential elections, Shahid assumed the leadership of the country's main opposition party.

Earlier this year, he announced his intention to seek the MDP's presidential ticket for the next election cycle.

The high-profile arrest of the veteran politician has triggered intense political friction in the capital city of Male, with MDP supporters and senior opposition lawmakers labelling the action as politically motivated targeting of the chief opposition leader.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies maintain that the arrest was executed under strict legal protocols following formal complaints and a judicial warrant.

Further court proceedings regarding his remand and police custody are expected to follow in Male.