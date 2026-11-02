French Riviera House Hunting Introduces Online Resource To Help Americans Choose Where To Buy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New lifestyle comparison highlights how Nice, Cannes, Antibes and other Riviera destinations offer different living experiences for international property buyers.

NICE, France, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French Riviera House Hunting (FRH), a Nice-based agency specializing in exclusive buyer representation, has introduced a new online resource to help American property buyers explore the different lifestyles offered across the French Riviera before deciding where to purchase a home.







The resource compares popular residential destinations, highlighting their lifestyle advantages, practical considerations and potential drawbacks.

One Coastline, Many Lifestyles

Although the French Riviera covers a relatively compact coastline, its towns offer remarkably different living experiences.

Nice appeals to buyers seeking walkability, culture and international connections. Cannes offers prestigious addresses and a lively social scene, while Antibes combines historic charm, beaches and a different rhythm of life.

Villefranche-sur-Mer attracts buyers seeking spectacular coastal scenery, while Mougins, Valbonne and Biot offer greenery, larger properties and quieter residential surroundings.

However, every location involves compromises. Sea views may come with steep streets, peaceful villas may require daily driving, and historic neighborhoods can become crowded during summer.

Why Lifestyle Comes First

"Many American buyers arrive with a clear picture of their dream property, but not necessarily of their daily life in France," explains Fabricio Carminati, founder and CEO of FRH. "We begin by understanding how our clients want to live. Only then do we determine where they should buy."

FRH's experience illustrates this distinction. One American couple initially planned to settle in Nice's Old Town, attracted by its historic architecture. After reconsidering the area's busy summer atmosphere, they ultimately chose Antibes, where they found the Mediterranean character they loved in a setting better suited to their expectations.

Exploring the Riviera Before Buying

FRH's new online resource provides an introduction to the region's residential destinations, helping prospective buyers consider lifestyle preferences alongside property requirements.

Explore the French Riviera's different lifestyles:



About French Riviera House Hunting

Based in Nice, FRH provides exclusive buyer representation and relocation advisory services to international clients, particularly Americans. Its services include property research, negotiation, acquisition support and relocation assistance.

French Riviera House Hunting - You dream it. We find it.

CONTACT: Fabricio Carminati Founder & CEO - French Riviera House Hunting...