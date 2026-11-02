MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Austin Harris announces a one-time scholarship opportunity supporting undergraduate student-athletes nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The office of Dr. Austin Harris announces that applications are now open for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes. This one-time scholarship program supports undergraduate students who demonstrate a commitment to excellence in both academic study and collegiate athletics. The grant is open to eligible students across the United States and is not bound to any specific city or state.

Austin Harris, MD, is a board-certified anesthesiologist and the owner and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, CA. Dr. Austin Harris established the grant to recognize the discipline and determination required to balance academic responsibilities with athletic commitments. The program reflects a broader commitment to service, education, and holistic development.

“Student-athletes bring focus, resilience, and discipline to their academic and athletic pursuits,” said Dr. Austin Harris.“This grant is intended to help undergraduates continue their education while managing the demands of college-level sport and long-term career preparation.”

Eligibility and Application Process

To be eligible for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university. Candidates must be actively involved in a sport at the college level or be on a defined path to pursue a career in athletics. Applicants must also maintain satisfactory academic standing.

Interested candidates should submit a completed application form, an academic transcript, and one letter of recommendation from a coach, professor, or mentor. Applications must also include a 500–750 word essay describing how experiences as a student-athlete have shaped character and influenced aspirations in sport and academics. The essay should explain how the grant will assist in achieving goals and what the applicant hopes to contribute to the community through athletic and academic achievements.

Completed materials should be submitted to.... The deadline to apply is January 15, 2027. The recipient of the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes will be announced on February 15, 2027. Austin Harris, MD, notes that the selection process focuses on character, academic balance, and athletic commitment. Dr. Austin Harris encourages eligible undergraduates to review the official guidelines before submitting materials.

About NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy

NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy is a medical practice based in Sherman Oaks, CA, led by Austin Harris, MD. The organization provides holistic patient care with a focus on innovative treatments for pain management and mental health. Its core mission centers on clinical excellence, compassionate service, and advanced approaches to patient well-being. The practice also reflects a commitment to community service, including pro bono work with veterans.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Dr. Austin Harris

Organization: Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes

Website:

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at