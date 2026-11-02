AELO Swiss Academy Highlights Skyalps MPL Programme With Guaranteed First Officer Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GORDOLA, SWITZERLAND, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GORDOLA, SWITZERLAND - November 02, 2026 -

AELO Swiss Academy is drawing attention to the SkyAlps MPL Program with AELO Swiss Academy, an 18-month pilot training pathway that concludes with a guaranteed First Officer position at SkyAlps, a regional airline based in Bolzano, Italy. The program trains aspiring pilots at Locarno Airport, Switzerland, with a satellite base at Lugano Airport, and prepares them to operate the Dash 8 Q400 turboprop aircraft.

The Multi Pilot Licence program is structured across four phases, moving from foundational aviation knowledge through intermediate instrument and multi-crew training, into advanced line-oriented flight simulation, and concluding with type rating specific to the Dash 8 Q400. Trainees complete 240 flight training hours and 1,000 hours of classroom instruction, and also earn Performance-Based Navigation certification and Advanced Upset Prevention and Recovery Training.







AELO Swiss Academy, an Approved Training Organization certified by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation, structures the course to provide a direct transition from training to employment. Upon successful completion, graduates receive a permanent First Officer employment contract with SkyAlps. Courses commence in April and October, with the comprehensive fee covering training expenses, accommodation, transport, health insurance, flight hours, and landing fees.

A central element of the pathway is international exposure. Training includes operations across Italy, Switzerland, and Germany, giving students experience with varied weather conditions and airspace regulations. The academy pairs this with small class sizes and personalized coaching from experienced instructors.

"The SkyAlps MPL Program with AELO Swiss Academy was designed to close the gap between flight school and the flight deck," said Jaime Ordovas, Business Development Director at AELO Swiss Academy. "Students know from day one that a structured path toward a First Officer role awaits them, which allows them to focus fully on developing both the technical and crew coordination skills that regional airline operations demand."

The admission process reflects the program's focus on readiness for airline operations. Candidates progress through a CV assessment, an online application, AON online assessments, a personal interview, and a medical examination. The academy notes vision and medical requirements apply, with no height restrictions.

"Regional aviation requires pilots who are comfortable across multiple countries and conditions, and that is what the Dash 8 Q400 training environment delivers," said Diego Paris, Head of Admissions at AELO Swiss Academy. "By bringing together modern aircraft, international flying exposure, and a defined route to employment, the program supports a measured and thorough preparation for a career in the cockpit."

SkyAlps specializes in regional routes across Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and neighboring countries, operating a fleet of Dash 8 Q400 aircraft valued for fuel efficiency and suitability for short to medium-haul flights. The airline emphasizes sustainability and innovation within a supportive work culture, offering graduates a clear path for career progression.

AELO Swiss Academy is the trading name of Aero Locarno SA, a Swiss company headquartered in Gordola, Switzerland, providing professional pilot training in accordance with European aviation regulations.

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For more information about Aero Locarno SA, contact the company here:

AELO Swiss Academy

Diego Paris

+41 79 544 07 77

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Via Aeroporto 21

6596 Gordola, Switzerland

CONTACT: Diego Paris