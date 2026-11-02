Narconon Centers Highlight Global Drug Education And Prevention During Red Ribbon Week

Narconon United Kingdom drug education

Narconon Nepal drug education

Narconon Narconon Latinoamérica delivering drug education

Narconon Yunlin drug education

Narconon Arrowhead drug education

Narconon extends Red Ribbon Week's mission year-round, partnering with communities worldwide to promote drug education, prevention, and recovery.

- S.L. - Narconon Arrowhead GraduateCA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During Red Ribbon Week, celebrated across the United States from October 23–31, communities come together to raise awareness of drug use and addiction, promote prevention, and encourage young people and families to make informed, healthy choices. The campaign also honors the legacy of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique“Kiki” Camarena, whose death in 1985 inspired the movement.For Narconon, Red Ribbon Week reflects a mission that extends far beyond a single week or one country. Across the United States and around the world, Narconon addiction treatment centers work with schools, government agencies, community organizations, and families to bring drug education and prevention into the communities they serve. Drawing on the experience of staff and program graduates, these initiatives share firsthand perspectives on addiction and recovery, helping people recognize risks, make informed decisions, and understand the importance of prevention alongside treatment. The following examples highlight this work in action.United States: Narconon Arrowhead Marks 25 Years of Community OutreachNarconon Arrowhead recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, receiving recognition from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control for its support and assistance in addressing addiction and recovery.Beyond its rehabilitation program, the center works with local institutions and community organizations on drug education and prevention. Activities include partnering with Kiamichi Technology Center's nursing program, hosting educational tours, and presenting Oklahoma addiction and overdose statistics. Narconon graduates also share their experiences of addiction and sobriety, helping those in key positions better understand and address addiction across the state.The center participates in community initiatives such as Oklahoma City's Momentum Conference, hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. It also attends local fairs and gatherings, distributing materials from its“Drugs: What You Need to Know” education series.During this Red Ribbon Week, Narconon Arrowhead's staff are out in Oklahoma communities providing free drug education resources for schools, parents and youth imparting factual information about the dangers of drugs, including methamphetamine use, which is rampant in the state.Taiwan: Partnerships With Educational and Correctional InstitutionsCelebrating its sixth anniversary this year, Narconon Yunlin has worked since its inception with a wide range of Taiwanese institutions. These include the College of Business at National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, National Taichung University, the Anti-Drug Club of Cheng Shiu University in Kaohsiung, teachers and military instructors from the Hsinchu City Department of Education, the Hualien County Education Bureau, Gangping Elementary School, and National Chung Cheng University, among others.The Executive Director of Narconon Yunlin, Kally Lin, also delivers drug education in correctional settings, including Hualien Detention Center and Chiayi Detention Center, as well as other institutions under Taiwan's Agency of Corrections, Ministry of Justice. She participates in initiatives related to probation and juvenile care, including the Probation Association of Taiwan's Award Ceremony and the annual conference on juvenile probation and care.Narconon Yunlin graduates strongly support these partnerships, drawing on their personal experiences to give local audiences firsthand perspectives on addiction and treatment.Mexico: Community Outreach and Educational PartnershipsIn the State of Mexico, Narconon Latino America Executive Director Zuvelida Diaz addressed a municipal commission on the prevention of violence and crime. Her presentation explored the relationship between drug addiction and community problems, emphasizing the importance of both treatment and prevention.The center has since signed a collaboration agreement with CONALEP of the State of Mexico (the College of Professional Technical Education of the State of Mexico) to support students and their families through drug education and prevention. Through its community outreach, the center has assisted hundreds of students and parents across the state.Psychologist Gustavo Iván Bueno Alcántar, Director of CONALEP of the State of Mexico, recognized Narconon Latino America's contribution:“In Recognition and deep appreciation for the distinguished participation... in which they professionally and with dedication addressed 'Addiction Prevention and Early Detection', specifically directed towards parents, significantly contributing to the strengthening of guidance and well-being in our country.”In Sonora, Narconon Navojoa recently celebrated its 21st anniversary. The center is part of Mexico's Public Agency for Social Assistance and serves on Navojoa's Mental Health Committee. Staff, supported by Narconon graduates, educate community members, businesses, schools, and graduates' families about drugs and addiction. Through these efforts, the center reaches thousands of people regularly, helping address addiction before it begins.United Kingdom: Education Informed by Personal ExperienceIn the United Kingdom, Narconon graduate Robert Van Der Fyst, who has 27 years of sobriety, has delivered drug education workshops to thousands in England and South Africa. Drawing on his personal experience, he helps young people understand the risks of drugs and the circumstances that can lead to addiction.Narconon United Kingdom representative John Wood also works with local community groups, including the Heathfield Chamber of Commerce, to identify community needs and explore opportunities for drug education and prevention.Nepal: Supporting Communities and Public InstitutionsNarconon Nepal plays an active role in the country's drug education and prevention efforts. It works with Nepalese mothers' associations and educational institutions to deliver drug education in communities across the country, from Pokhara to Bhairahawa.Its activities include partnerships with the Nepalese Army Institute of Health Sciences and nursing college staff and students. These initiatives provide opportunities for Narconon staff and program graduates to draw on their lived experiences when discussing drug-related risks and prevention with community members, students, and professionals.Drug Education Activities Around the WorldSimilar initiatives take place across other Narconon centers. Narconon Balkan works with regional inspectors from the Ministry of Education to deliver drug education in local schools, while Narconon Japan provides drug education and prevention programs to schools.In Florida, Narconon Suncoast hosts events such as Artists for a Drug-Free Future. Narconon Lone Star is forming in Texas, where future staff member Christina Booth has spoken at the Trauma, Addiction and Relationship Recovery Summit and is regularly invited by local drug education organizations to share her experience of addiction.Together, these initiatives demonstrate Narconon's commitment to incorporating the experiences of people in recovery into drug education and prevention.One Narconon Arrowhead graduate, who has been in recovery for 14 years and recently worked to share her message with others, expressed the purpose behind this work:“If it helps one person - that's what matters.There is no greater purpose on this planet than to help others.I've never forgotten that.”S.L. - Narconon Arrowhead GraduateNarconon is an international network of drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers serving individuals seeking to overcome substance use and live drug-free lives. Narconon centers operate in multiple countries and provide residential rehabilitation services based on the organization's drug-free approach to recovery.The Narconon program was established in 1976 and is a holistic approach to addiction treatment based on the works of L. Ron Hubbard.

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Narconon Centers Highlight Global Drug Education and Prevention During Red Ribbon Week News Provided By ABLE International November 02, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional...



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