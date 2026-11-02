Just One Life Partners With Griefshare To Bring Hope And Healing To Churches

JUST ONE LIFE partners with GriefShare to help churches start conversations about grief, faith and hope through church screenings and free ministry resources.

FrontGate Moving Pictures presents JUST ONE LIFE in association with Black Maria Entertainment LLC.

| Church screening licenses and free ministry resources connect congregations with conversations about grief, faith and hope through a GriefShare partnership.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, bringing both celebration and the painful reminder of loved ones lost, the new inspirational drama JUST ONE LIFE is partnering with GriefShare, a ministry of Church Initiative, to help churches reach those navigating grief and life's most difficult seasons.

Now available for church screenings nationwide, JUST ONE LIFE tells a moving story of compassion, second chances and the extraordinary impact one person can have on another's life. Through its partnership with GriefShare, the film offers churches an opportunity to turn a shared movie experience into meaningful conversations about faith, suffering, purpose, and hope.

Churches can now obtain screening licenses to host the film as a special event, community outreach opportunity or small-group experience. To support these efforts, a collection of free ministry resources is available at, including a six-part JUST ONE LIFE Discussion Guide designed for churchwide series, congregational studies and small groups, along with two additional resources developed by GriefShare.

“The goal isn't simply to talk about a movie. It's to consider what God may want to do in our lives through the questions the movie raises,” says Willie Mellina (The Forge), who stars as Sam.“The film's themes of purpose, compassion, and showing up for others invite audiences to consider a deeply personal question: What will you do with the life you've been given?”

The partnership with GriefShare extends the film's impact beyond the screen, connecting audiences with trusted, Christ-centered resources and support for those experiencing the loss of a loved one.

“Entertainment has a unique ability to touch hearts, inspire hope, and leave a lasting impact. That's why we're so excited about our JUST ONE LIFE partnership with GriefShare,” remarks Scott A. Shuford, CEO of FrontGate Moving Pictures, a division of FrontGate Media.“Their exceptional resources help extend the film's impact beyond the screen, offering meaningful support, encouragement, and a path toward healing for those navigating grief and loss. As we approach the holiday season-a time when past and present losses can be felt especially deeply-we believe this partnership can make a real difference in people's lives.”

For pastors and ministry leaders, JUST ONE LIFE provides a timely opportunity to address conversations that can be difficult to initiate, particularly around grief, suffering and the role of faith when life doesn't unfold as expected.

“JUST ONE LIFE is a heartwarming and thought-provoking film. It offers churches a natural starting point for conversations about grief, suffering, and faith,” says Sam Hodges, President of Church Initiative.

Bring JUST ONE LIFE to Your Church – Screening Information & FREE Ministry Resources:

ABOUT JUST ONE LIFE

JUST ONE LIFE is a heartfelt inspirational drama exploring grief, faith, hope, second chances and the extraordinary impact one life can have on another. Written and directed by Sun Ho Donovan in her feature directorial debut, the film stars Samantha Cutaran and Willie Mellina, with Kieu Chinh, Kevin Sizemore, Jessie Bell and Andrew Hunter. Presented by FrontGate Moving Pictures in association with Black Maria Entertainment LLC, the film invites audiences to consider one life-changing question: What will you do with the life you've been given? The movie is in select theaters and coming soon to major streaming platforms nationwide. For more information, visit:

ABOUT GRIEFSHARE

GriefShare is a grief recovery support group ministry of Church Initiative that helps people navigate the loss of a loved one. Through a network of local churches, GriefShare provides Christ-centered resources, supportive community and practical guidance to help individuals find hope and healing through grief. Learn more at:

MEDIA CONTACT

For interview requests & media assets, please contact:

JUST ONE LIFE Publicity Team |...e

JUST ONE LIFE Publicity Team

JUST ONE LIFE

...e

...e

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Just One Life Partners with GriefShare to Bring Hope and Healing to Churches News Provided By FrontGate Media November 02, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.