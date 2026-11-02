MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Record volumes, minimal fees and instant settlement point to Lightning Network payment infrastructure rather than an experiment

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Lightning Network processed over $1.17 billion across 5.2 million transactions in a single month, according to River data reported by Bitcoin Magazine on 19 February 2026. ElenPAY has published an analysis of the figures, concluding that the network is functioning as payment infrastructure rather than a technology still under trial.

What the Lightning Network Volume Data Shows

The Lightning Network processed over $1.17 billion in November 2025 across 5.2 million transactions, according to River data reported by Bitcoin Magazine. The same data set shows average transaction size rising from $118 to $223 over the period. ElenPAY's analysis reads this as an indicator of larger, more routine payments rather than small test transfers. Public channel capacity reached 5,637 BTC in December 2025, above the previous peak recorded in March 2023, according to ElenPAY's infrastructure analysis. The figure covers public channels only and is lower than headline capacity numbers that include private channels.

Why Steady Fees and Settlement at Record Volume Signal Infrastructure Maturity

Settlement completed in under one second and fees were a fraction of a cent while monthly volume reached record levels. ElenPAY's analysis treats this pattern as evidence of infrastructure rather than of a prototype. Lightning Network payments have moved past the experiment stage. Settlement completes in under one second, payments incur no chargebacks, and routing fees are a fraction of a cent for the small- and mid-size transactions that make up most Lightning activity. Lightning has no miner fees. On-chain Bitcoin fees are paid to miners and spike during network congestion, which makes it harder for merchants to model for low-value or high-frequency transactions. ElenPAY's analysis treats the combination of larger average payments, minimal fees, and record public capacity as the maturity signal, rather than any single figure on its own.

Around 90% of Lightning Volume Is New Activity, Not Migrated Bitcoin

Only around 10% of previous Bitcoin payment volume has moved onto Lightning. According to ElenPAY's internal processing activity, on average, only 10% to 20% of Bitcoin payments migrate to Lightning after a company integrates Lightning payments with the right user experience. The remaining share is new activity, mostly from fintech wallet users who aren't necessarily considered crypto-native. ElenPAY's data frames this as an expanding payer base rather than existing Bitcoin spenders switching rails. Around 650 million people already have access to Lightning-enabled wallets through fintech and crypto applications that embed the protocol natively, according to ElenPAY's Lightning infrastructure analysis. That distribution has been built largely by consumer apps rather than by merchants.

What the Data Means for Platforms Serving US Users

ElenPAY's interpretation of the data is that platforms serving US users are addressing an audience that already holds Lightning-enabled wallets. New-user growth is arriving through mainstream fintech wallets, the same applications where a substantial share of US consumers already hold Bitcoin. No separate wallet download or protocol education is required to reach that audience. The remaining constraint, in ElenPAY's reading, sits on the merchant side: acceptance rather than awareness.

How Businesses Are Adopting Lightning Payment Infrastructure

Adoption among licensed businesses is running through payment service providers that manage nodes, liquidity, and custody, rather than through merchants operating Lightning infrastructure internally. ElenPAY handles node operations, liquidity, and custody on behalf of regulated platforms, with integration available via REST API, payment links, or a checkout widget. Demand spans verticals including online entertainment, digital services, and cross-border commerce, with gaming among the platforms drawn to settlement speed and predictable fees.

“When most of the volume is new rather than migrated, the question facing a payments team stops being technical and starts being about growth. The rail settles, the fees are predictable, and the capacity is there. What remains is deciding which markets the new payer base actually overlaps with, and how quickly acceptance can be put in front of it.” Ali Elkerm, Head of Business Development, ElenPAY

The full Lightning Network payments infrastructure analysis behind these figures is available on ElenPAY's site.

About ElenPAY

ElenPAY is a Bitcoin Lightning payment service provider offering pay-ins, payouts, withdrawals, settlements, payment links, and payment orchestration to licensed digital platforms and fintech companies, via API, payment links, or an embeddable checkout widget.

ElenPAY

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Ali Elkerm

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Lightning Network Processes Over $1.17 Billion in a Month: ElenPAY Analyses What It Means for Payment Infrastructure News Provided By Absolute Digital Media November 02, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology



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