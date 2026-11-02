Louisville Movers Horsepower Moving And Storage Offer Full-Service Moving, Packing, And Storage

Big smiles, packed boxes, and a team ready to get you moving. Horsepower Moving and Storage makes moving day easier!

Moving Louisville, one stop at a time. Spot the Horsepower Moving and Storage truck around town!

Louisville movers Horsepower Moving and Storage offer packing, storage, and white-glove service for every residential and commercial move under one roof.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES - Louisville movers Horsepower Moving and Storage provide a full range of services designed to handle every part of a move from start to finish.The family-owned moving company in Louisville operates with its own crews and trucks out of 400 Tucker Station Road. Every mover is background-checked, and the team is fully licensed and insured under USDOT 4474565. Horsepower moves 365 days a year, including weekends and holidays, with no surcharge.Services include local moves, long-distance moves to and from all 48 contiguous states, commercial moving, apartment moving, and furniture disassembly and reassembly at no extra charge.As Louisville residential movers, the team handles everything from single-bedroom apartments to large multi-truck estate moves. Beds are reassembled the same day, flat-screen TVs are wrapped, mattresses are placed in protective bags, and replacement-value protection options are explained in writing before booking.For customers who need help preparing for a move, Horsepower offers professional packing services. Materials are available at below-retail prices, and packing crews can work the same day as the move or the day before for larger jobs. Boxes can also be delivered ahead of time on request.The company also operates climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage for customers who need short-term or extended storage between moves. Storage is built into the moving estimate, so customers do not need to coordinate with a separate facility.For moves involving high-value or delicate items, Horsepower provides white-glove service with custom protection plans based on item value.Moves are priced by the hour with a two-hour minimum, plus a flat truck fee confirmed with every estimate. The clock starts when the crew arrives, not when they leave the yard. In-home estimates are available on request for any move, and the operations team typically responds the same day.Horsepower Moving and Storage currently serves communities across the Louisville metro, including Prospect, Middletown, Anchorage, Crestwood, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown, and La Grange, as well as Southern Indiana cities including Jeffersonville, New Albany, and Clarksville.For more information or to request an estimate, visit horsepowermoving or call 502-200-8903.

Lindsey Rogers

Horsepower Moving and Storage

+1 502-200-8903

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Louisville Movers Horsepower Moving and Storage Offer Full-Service Moving, Packing, and Storage News Provided By Rotate Digital November 02, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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