Novapex Partners With Ericsson To Deliver Mission-Critical Wireless Networks To Canadian Enterprises

Novapex announced it has joined Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Partner Program to deliver private 5G and enterprise coverage solutions across Canada.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Novapex, a Canadian distributor and technical-services partner for wireless network infrastructure, today announced it has joined Ericsson 's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Partner Program to deliver private 5G and enterprise coverage solutions across Canada. The partnership positions Novapex to bring wireless connectivity to critical infrastructure operators, such as airports, ports, and utilities.Novapex has spent 20 years building deep relationships with Canada's major telecom carriers - Bell, Rogers, Telus, SaskTel, and Videotron - and their installation contractors, backed by an in-house bench of RF, antenna, and network-optimization specialists. The partnership with Ericsson expands Novapex's expertise into private wireless networks for enterprises with connectivity needs that go beyond what Wi-Fi can reliably support, including large facilities, heavy equipment, and industrial IoT.“This partnership with Ericsson marks an exciting new chapter for Novapex. It allows us to bring our proven standard of reliability to a new market, backed by a global technology leader, and help Canadian enterprises solve connectivity challenges their existing networks were not built to handle,” said Richard Cadieux, President, Novapex.Ericsson's enterprise wireless solutions enable organizations to innovate, operate, and grow anywhere without constraints. Ericsson NetCloud, Cradlepoint routers, and Enterprise 5G solutions provide the flexibility of public and private 5G, with the zero-trust security of simplified SASE.Ericsson's Enterprise 5G solutions provide the best coverage, mobility, and reliability for the most challenging environments on the planet. Ericsson's portfolio is the most versatile range of private LTE, 5G, and coverage extension solutions providing users the choices that best support their use cases. Building the right solution has never been easier with simplified subscription packages, management options, and add-on features.“Wireless has become critical infrastructure for modern operations,” said Jason Falovo, Vice President and General Manager, Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions.“Novapex's expertise and customer relationships make them an ideal partner to help Canadian enterprises deploy business-critical wireless solutions that improve reliability, connectivity, and operational performance.”To learn more on Novapex, please visit .For more information on Ericsson's Partner Program, visitAbout NovapexNovapex is a leading provider of advanced wireless network infrastructure, instrumentation, and engineering solutions. Backed by an in-house team of RF, antenna, and network-optimization specialists, Novapex delivers mission-critical private wireless networks built to meet the evolving connectivity needs of Canadian enterprises.About EricssonEricsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality.

Richard Cadieux

Novapex Technologies

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Novapex Partners with Ericsson to Deliver Mission-Critical Wireless Networks to Canadian Enterprises News Provided By Novapex Technologies November 02, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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