Mosquitonet Delivers Custom-Made, Drill-Free Fly Screens And Mosquito Nets For Homes Across The UAE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The UAE specialist designs, manufactures and installs made-to-measure Fly Screens, Blackout Screens and 2-in-1 Multi Screens.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every year, when the heat finally breaks, people across the UAE start opening their windows again. And every year, the mosquitoes come in with the breeze. That's the problem MosquitoNet, a UAE company that makes and fits custom fly screens, set out to solve.The company builds each screen to the exact size of the window or door it's going on. Frames are colour-matched to the existing window frame, and nothing gets drilled into the wall. The idea is simple: keep insects out, and make the screen hard to notice. That second part matters more than people expect, according to founder Abdul Q. Kassam."Some customers call us about mosquitoes while others simply hate the look of previous screens," he said. "Thick white frames on a villa window ruin the aesthetic, but ours stay slim and color-matched so guests barely notice them."Mosquitonet works with three main products:●Fly Screens: Available in single, double, and extra-wide configurations designed for everything from standard windows to large sliding doors and terrace openings.●Blackout Screens: Designed primarily for bedrooms to block intense sunlight and ensure complete privacy.●Multi Screens: An integrated 2-in-1 solution combining an insect net and a blackout blind within a single sleek frame.The company runs its own factory, which lets it take on jobs other suppliers turn down. Its Fly Screens can be made up to 6 metres wide and 3.4 metres high."We hear from a lot of people who were told their opening is too big," said Prashant, Production Manager at Mosquitonet. "Because we make everything ourselves, we can usually say yes. Each frame is custom-manufactured to the specific dimensions of the opening and checked in the factory before it goes out to site."Our process begins with a site visit. Our specialists take precise measurements, showcase frame samples suited to your space, and provide an upfront quotation. Every installation is completed by our in-house technicians, guaranteeing meticulous quality control from start to finish.Mosquitonet covers all seven emirates including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.Besides homeowners, it handles larger orders from developers, contractors and property managers fitting out multiple units.To book a site visit, visit book-a-site-visitAbout MosquitonetMosquitonet is a UAE-based specialist in custom fly screens, mosquito nets, blackout screens and 2-in-1 Multi Screens for windows and doors. With its own manufacturing facility and in-house installation team, the company makes every screen to measure, fits it without drilling and finishes the frame to match the customer's windows. Mosquitonet serves residential and commercial customers across all seven emirates

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Mosquitonet Delivers Custom-Made, Drill-Free Fly Screens and Mosquito Nets for Homes Across the UAE News Provided By Mosquito Net November 02, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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