Regal Court Reporting Introduces Regal Tech Software, Elevating The Legal Community's Trial Technology Toolkit

Isaiah Leslie, Stephanie Leslie, Andy Nation, Regal Court Reporting

Regal Court Reporting

Proprietary trial technology empowers legal professionals to streamline courtroom presentations, enhance efficiency, and deliver compelling evidence

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building on its commitment to supporting the legal community, Regal Court Reporting has introduced Regal Tech, its proprietary trial presentation software designed to help attorneys present evidence more efficiently and effectively in the courtroom.Developed in late 2025 by Regal Court Reporting co-founder Isaiah Leslie and Andy Nation, the firm's Director of Information Technology, Regal Tech reflects a shared vision of making sophisticated trial technology accessible and intuitive for legal professionals. Nation brings more than 40 years of experience in videography and trial technology, helping shape a solution designed to meet the evolving needs of today's trial attorneys.“Our goal was to help attorneys prepare for their trials in a more efficient and effective way. By leaning into smart technology, we created tools that can help the humans at the helm of the trial create powerful presentations that leave remarkable impact,” shared Leslie.For attorneys, effective trial presentation technology can make a meaningful difference in how evidence is organized, displayed, and communicated to a jury. Regal Tech is designed to simplify exhibit presentation, annotation, and video playback, giving attorneys greater control over their courtroom presentations.Attorney Lauren Grochow shared her experience with the software:“The Regal Tech software is intuitive. It is easy to pick up and run with quickly, which is great when you only do 1-2 trials a year. It also made presentation and markup very easy - you have full control from the tablet making exhibit demonstration smooth before the jury."Her husband Kevin Grochow, founder and owner at KJG Trial Lawyers, echoed those benefits, emphasizing the software's flexibility and the confidence it provides attorneys who manage their own trial presentations:“The trial tech provided by Regal has allowed us to present every aspect of our cases in an efficient and streamlined way that set us apart from our opposing trial counsel. The rapid ability to display, annotate, and modify our trial exhibits as needed and play video clips without delay during trial and within our direct- and cross-examinations is unparalleled. The software is intuitive, we were able to run it ourselves, and the ease of communication with Regal and its trial tech staff during trial gave us the confidence to do so. With the trial tech provided by Regal, we know we are in good hands if the case or client does not allow for a trial tech to join you in the hot seat at trial.”With Regal Tech, Regal Court Reporting continues to expand its suite of services to meet the changing needs of legal professionals. By combining intuitive software with a practical understanding of courtroom demands, Regal aims to equip attorneys with the tools they need to deliver clear, engaging, and persuasive presentations of evidence.To learn more about Regal Tech and Regal Court Reporting's trial technology services, click HERE.

Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

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Regal Court Reporting Introduces Regal Tech Software, Elevating the Legal Community's Trial Technology Toolkit News Provided By Sterling Public Relations November 02, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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