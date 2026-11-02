Dallas Developer Expands National Footprint, Rebrands As District Development Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Growth reflects pipeline of retail-led sports- and entertainment-anchored mixed-use districts

- The Rainier Companies Chief Executive Officer Danny LovellDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RAINIER DEVELOPMENT COMPANY REBRANDS AS DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSDallas firm rebrands amid expansion of its national pipeline of retail-led sports- and entertainment-anchored mixed-use districtsDALLAS (October 29, 2026) – Three years after launching as part of The Rainier Companies, Rainier Development Company has rebranded as District Development Partners. The new name reflects what the firm has become: a national developer and advisor of transformative, retail-led, mixed-use districts anchored by sports and entertainment venues, with a growing pipeline of new projects across the country.Led by President and Co-Founder David Neher, the Dallas-based firm offers comprehensive development partnerships and stand-alone advisory services covering every phase of a project, from master planning and public finance to retail placemaking, leasing, construction, and long-term operations.“We founded our company on the belief that retail is the defining heartbeat of truly exceptional places,” said Neher.“We strive to be long-term partners with leading brands, shaping the built environment together and creating districts where commerce and community converge.”“Three years ago, we set out to build a development company around one idea: sports and entertainment bring communities together, and the districts around those venues should do the same every day of the year,” said The Rainier Companies Chief Executive Officer Danny Lovell.“District Development Partners gives that work a national platform, and there is no one better to lead it than David.”Current projects include the $1.2 billion Rock Creek Entertainment District in Norman, Oklahoma, which broke ground in May and is home to the University of Oklahoma's new basketball arena; Sound Yard at Gas South District in Duluth, Georgia; and Riverline in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with additional projects nationwide in the planning stages.ABOUT DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSDistrict Development Partners, formerly Rainier Development Company, is a Dallas-based development and advisory firm that creates retail-led, sports- and entertainment-anchored mixed-use districts nationwide. The firm provides master planning, public finance, capital structuring, leasing, construction management, and operations services. For more information, visit .

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Dallas Developer Expands National Footprint, Rebrands as District Development Partners News Provided By Pruett PR November 02, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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