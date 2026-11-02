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Key Figures 31.10.2026


Date: 2026-11-02 01:15:37

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 31.10.2026
02.11.2026 / 17:47 CET/CEST
in CHF Performance in %
31.10.2026 MTD FYTD CYTD
NAV 281.67 -5.3 4.2 3.5
Share Price 224.00 -4.1 3.6 2.9
Total Net Assets (in million) 1'836
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Bundesplatz 1 CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland Tel. +41 41 710 75 77 ... hbmhealthcare Wenn Sie keine Mitteilungen von HBM Healthcare Investments mehr wünschen, können Sie diese hier. Should you wish to unsubscribe from all HBM Healthcare Investments news, please here. Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. This document constitutes marketing material and is intended to be for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or recommendation for transactions. The information does not take into account any personal circumstances and does not qualify as general or personal investment recommendation or advice. Statements regarding the past performance may not be understood as indication for the current or future performance. The value of investments and the income therefrom may fluctuate. A good past performance may possibly not be repeated in the future. It is possible that the investor will not be paid back the full amount invested. Performance data does not take into account any commissions and costs charged when units of the Fund are issued and redeemed. An investment entails risks, which are fully described in the individual offering documents. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions. 08/2025

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End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2426918

End of News EQS News Service

2426918 02.11.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN02112026004691010666ID1111904139


EQS Group

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