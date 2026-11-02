Helvetia Asset Management Ltd Adopts A Unified Market Presence

MENAFN - EQS Group) “By establishing a unified market presence, we are bringing together the extensive experience and complementary strengths of both organisations. This enables us to offer our clients a broader range of investment solutions and support them in achieving their long-term investment objectives,” states André Keller, Group Chief Investment Officer (GCIO).

Another major step in the integration process

Following the completion of the merger of the Helvetia Baloise Group's two asset management companies at the start of July 2026, the renaming of the existing entity Baloise Asset Management Ltd to Helvetia Asset Management Ltd marks another important milestone in the integration by establishing a unified market presence. With more than CHF 100 billion in assets under management, the Helvetia Baloise Group's Asset Management division ranks among Switzerland's largest insurance asset managers.

Among Switzerland's top 5 real estate investment managers

The Helvetia Baloise Group's Asset Management division manages or advises approximately CHF 20 billion in real estate assets for internal and external clients. This places us among the five largest real estate investment managers in Switzerland. We cover the entire real estate value chain – from development and construction to property management and the management of entire real estate portfolios. Our portfolio is complemented by a range of mortgage investment solutions.

Broad range of specialised investment solutions for third-party clients

The Helvetia Baloise Group has more than 160 years of experience in managing insurance assets. Building on this expertise, Helvetia Asset Management Ltd offers pension funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors access to a broad range of investment capabilities and solutions. These include multi-asset strategies, real estate, mortgages and private markets in particular.

Through the Group-wide collaboration between insurance, banking and asset management in the area of pensions and assets, private clients also benefit from our investment expertise to support their individual retirement planning.

Investment funds renamed

As part of the move towards a unified market presence for the Helvetia Baloise Group's Asset Management division, numerous investment funds have also been renamed. More information is available via the following link:

Further information