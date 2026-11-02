CM Mohan Yadav Targets Congress Over Democracy, Citing Emergency And Netaji Bose Episode

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday attacked the Congress over its claims of protecting democracy and the Constitution, citing the Emergency imposed in 1975 and the resignation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as party president to question its democratic credentials.

Yadav made the remarks while addressing a BJP foot march organised in Jabalpur under the“Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” campaign.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, state ministers, public representatives and party workers participated in the march. Referring to Jabalpur's historical connection with Bose, Yadav said he was elected Congress president at the Tripuri session in 1939 but later had to resign following differences with the party leadership.

“When the Congress could not stand by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, how can anyone expect it to stand by others?” Yadav said. He alleged that pressure from Jawaharlal Nehru and his supporters forced Bose to resign despite being elected to the post.

The Chief Minister also cited the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, accusing the Congress of disregarding democratic principles, court verdicts and constitutional institutions.

“The Congress, which today talks about protecting the Constitution, has a history marked by the Emergency, disregard for court verdicts and disrespect towards constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission,” he said.

Yadav further accused the Congress of losing political ground across the country and said its repeated electoral defeats had made it increasingly critical of the BJP.

Claiming that the Congress had disappeared from 80 per cent of the country, he expressed confidence that the party would eventually be wiped out completely. He also criticised the Gandhi family, alleging that it was uncomfortable with Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister despite coming from a poor family.

Thanking democracy activists, social workers, prominent citizens and BJP workers who participated in the Jabalpur march, Yadav said the gathering had sent a message of support for Modi's continued leadership.

The BJP is organising foot marches under the“Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” campaign to counter the Congress' criticism of PM Narendra Modi government.