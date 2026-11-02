Senior Mechanical Engineer Vivek Khare Takes Charge As New GM Of Northeast Frontier Railway

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) Senior Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) officer Vivek Khare, a 1989-batch officer, has assumed charge as the new General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), succeeding Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, officials said on Monday.

As the General Manager, Khare will serve as the overall executive head of Northeast Frontier Railway, one of the largest and most challenging of the 18 geographical zones of Indian Railways across the country.

The NFR spreads over 10 states and 36 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of North Bihar.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that with over three decades of experience in railway operations, maintenance, efficiency improvement and modernisation spreading over different states and zones of the country, Khare's expertise is expected to be immensely beneficial for Northeast Frontier Railway.

He handled major infrastructure projects in India and Bangladesh during his deputation to RITES between 2000 and 2005 as Deputy General Manager and Additional General Manager. Before joining as the General Manager of NFR, Khare was posted as the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of the Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Khare also briefly served in the additional charge as General Manager of the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Rae Bareli, during March 2026. The new General Manager of NFR is well known for his technical expertise and managerial excellence across multiple domains of Indian Railways. He joined the Indian Railways service on March 3, 1991, in South Central Railway and worked at Secunderabad and Vijayawada.

Khare also worked at the Lallaguda Workshop, South Central Railway and Tughlakabad Diesel Shed of Northern Railway. According to NFR CPRO, Khare also played a crucial role in many research initiatives, design standardisation, and technological improvements of important railway systems as the Director at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow till 2013.

His vast experience, technical expertise in quality enhancement and adoption of cutting-edge technologies and visionary leadership are expected to further accelerate the ongoing progress of Northeast Frontier Railway towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of railway passengers, freight customers and all stakeholders in the region, CPRO Sharma said.