Airia Named A Market Shaper As Of October 2026 In The Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant For AI Finops Tools Startup Vendors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Airia enables enterprises to track AI spending, optimize costs, and enforce governance at runtime

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, an enterprise AI security and governance platform, today announced that it has been named a Market Shaper as of October 2026 in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools – Startup Vendors.

As enterprises deploy more AI models and autonomous agents, unpredictable token consumption, variable model pricing, and increasingly complex workflows make costs harder to manage. Airia addresses these challenges by combining intelligent model routing, real-time cost visibility, and budget controls with enterprise AI security and governance.

"As enterprises scale AI, controlling costs is becoming just as important as managing performance and security," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "We're giving organizations the visibility and real-time controls to make smarter decisions about AI spending, without limiting their choice of models or providers."









Proactive AI Cost Management

Airia helps enterprises move beyond retrospective cost reporting by providing greater visibility and control over AI spending as workloads execute. Its AI FinOps capabilities include:



Intelligent model routing: Matches AI requests to appropriate models based on task complexity, performance, sensitivity and cost, ensuring the right model is used for each task.

Granular budget controls: Manages AI spending at the organization, group, user or even project or use case.

Cost visibility and attribution: Tracks AI consumption in real time across providers, models, teams, individuals and use cases to improve financial accountability.

Runtime governance: Active enforcement of policies and financial controls during AI execution. Multi-model oversight: Enables cost management across AI environments without dependence on a single model provider or vendor.



Airia integrates these capabilities with AI discovery, security, and governance, giving enterprises a unified view of their AI operations. Organizations can identify AI assets, monitor consumption, and enforce policies across models, applications, and agents from a single platform.

As AI adoption expands, Airia continues to develop capabilities that help enterprises manage spending, maintain operational control, and scale AI deployments efficiently.

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Airia.

About Airia

Airia is an enterprise AI security and governance platform that helps organizations discover, secure, govern, and optimize AI across their environments. Built for enterprises deploying AI at scale, Airia provides centralized visibility, runtime controls, and intelligent optimization across models, applications, and autonomous agents. Its model-agnostic approach enables organizations to manage AI securely and efficiently without being locked into a single provider. Learn more at .

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Source: Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools – Startup Vendors, By