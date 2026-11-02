Matthew Syken Grant For Entrepreneurs Now Open: Los Angeles, CA Program Backs Undergraduate Founders Building Tomorrow's Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-time national grant for student entrepreneurs accepting applications through July 15, 2027

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are now open for the Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs, a one-time scholarship program headquartered in Los Angeles, CA that supports undergraduate students across the United States who are pursuing a business idea or operating an active venture. The program rewards initiative, real-world effort, and entrepreneurial thinking - qualities that traditional scholarships often overlook.

Founded by corporate and securities attorney Matthew Syken, the grant is built on a simple premise: young founders need backing at the moment they start building, not after the work is done. With no geographic restrictions, the program welcomes eligible undergraduate applicants from every state in the country.

"Great businesses often begin with a student and an idea that nobody else believed in yet," said Matthew Syken. "This grant exists to find those students, wherever they are, and give them a reason to keep going. Support at the right time can change the entire trajectory of a young founder."

Who Qualifies

To be eligible for the grant, applicants must:



Be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited college, university, or trade program

Have a clear business idea or an active business venture

Be a legal resident of the United States Submit a completed application with an original essay by the deadline

The Essay Component

Applicants must write an original essay of 500 to 750 words describing the business idea or venture they are pursuing. The essay should answer three questions: what problem does the venture solve, who does it help, and what steps have already been taken to make it real. Reviewers seek clear thinking, honest self-reflection, and demonstrated action - not polished language, but genuine progress.

Application Steps

Prospective applicants can review the full criteria and submit their materials by:

Visiting to confirm eligibilityWriting the essay and saving it as a PDF or Word documentPreparing name, contact information, school name, and proof of enrollmentEmailing all materials to ... with the subject line "Matthew Syken Grant Application"

Deadlines and Announcement



Application Deadline: July 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: August 15, 2027

The recipient will be notified directly and announced publicly. The grant is a one-time award and will not recur annually.

About the Founder

Matthew Syken brings more than two decades of experience as a corporate and securities attorney, with a career spanning Wall Street, Southern California, and Texas. He has served as General Counsel to companies in hospitality, manufacturing, and financial services, and has guided businesses through mergers, private placements, fundraising, and complex commercial transactions. A three-time General Counsel of the Year nominee in Southern California, Matthew Syken has co-founded several businesses of his own, taught within the University of California system, and served as a board member for a major fast-casual restaurant group. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame – Touro Law School and is admitted to practice law in California, Texas, and New York.

About the Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs

The Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs is a scholarship program based in Los Angeles, CA, founded to support undergraduate student founders across the United States. Established by attorney and business advisor Matthew Syken, the program provides one-time financial assistance to students who demonstrate genuine commitment to launching a business idea or growing an active venture. Its mission is to make early-stage entrepreneurship more accessible by backing young builders when support matters most.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Matthew Syken

Organization: Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at