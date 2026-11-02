Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims common stock between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The Hims & Hers class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hims & Hers shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (ii) Hims & Hers charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them”; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected Hims & Hers to regulatory scrutiny; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Hims & Hers was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Hims & Hers' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission allegedly announced it had filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers“alleging that the telehealth provider shared consumers' sensitive health information about medical conditions with third-party advertising platforms despite claiming its services maintain consumers' privacy and deceives users about its billing and cancellation practices.” The Hims & Hers class action lawsuit further alleges that, according to the Federal Trade Commission's complaint, Hims & Hers engages in other deceptive advertising practices, including failing to“clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is 'right for them.'” Additionally, the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit alleges that the Federal Trade Commission's complaint includes allegations that Hims and Hers“shared consumers' sensitive health information with third-party advertising companies and platforms... such as Meta Platforms, Inc. ('Meta') and Snap Inc. ('Snap').” On this news, the price of Hims and Hers shares declined nearly 15%, according to the complaint.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 2, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Hims Lawsuit

Q: What is the Hims lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 2, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Hims stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the announcement that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), joined by Utah and California, had filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers for deceptive and unlawful privacy practices and deceptive billing/cancellation procedures, shares of Hims declined $4.32 per share, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Hims lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. and its executives misled investors by repeatedly assuring the public that the company maintained robust policies, administrative and technical safeguards, and procedures to protect consumers' sensitive health and personal information. Specifically, the complaint asserts that these statements were materially false and misleading because executives failed to disclose that the company was sharing sensitive consumer health information with third-party advertising platforms (such as Meta and Snap) via tracking pixels and customer lists contrary to its privacy promises. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that the company concealed deceptive billing and advertising practices-specifically that it failed to clearly disclose that it charged consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after submitting an intake form, rather than waiting for a provider consultation to find a treatment right for them-thereby exposing the company to severe regulatory scrutiny, potential fees, and penalties from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Q: What do Hims investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased HIMS common stock during the Class Period (August 4, 2025 through July 29, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Hims shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired HIMS common stock during the Class Period (August 4, 2025 to July 29, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Hims lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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