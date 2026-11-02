The Bahamas Sets The Stage For Winter Escapes With New Flights, Island Stays And Cultural Celebrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded international access, a new Exuma retreat and vibrant island traditions invite travellers to discover The Bahamas this winter and beyond.

Nassau, The Bahamas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, The Bahamas welcomes travellers from around the world with turquoise waters, warm island breezes and new opportunities for discovery. Expanded air services from major U.S. gateways and a newly opened boutique retreat offer fresh inspiration for winter escapes and spring and summer journeys in 2027. A rich calendar of sporting, culinary and cultural events adds to the appeal, culminating in the unmistakable rhythms of Junkanoo.

Discover the latest air connections, island accommodations, upcoming events and international recognition, alongside a closer look at the history and natural beauty of Rum Cay.

More Ways to Get to Paradise



Tradewind Aviation – Expanded Out Islands Connectivity: Luxury regional carrier Tradewind Aviation will launch daily nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) on 10 Dec. 2026. The new 48-minute Nassau service forms part of a 30% expansion of the carrier's overall Bahamas flight schedule beginning in mid-December. It joins existing daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to Marsh Harbour and North Eleuthera, strengthening South Florida's role as a gateway to The Bahamas and its Out Islands.

American Airlines – Triple-Daily Miami–Exuma Service: American Airlines will operate three daily nonstop flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Exuma International Airport (GGT) from 17 Dec. 2026 to 5 April 2027. The expanded schedule offers greater flexibility from the peak holiday season through early spring, with connections from cities across the U.S. and easier access to Great Exuma's sandbars, shallow cays and pristine waters.

Breeze Airways – New Raleigh-Durham–Nassau Service: Breeze Airways will introduce nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) on 30 June 2027. Flights will operate twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, complementing the airline's existing twice-weekly nonstop service between Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Nassau. Southwest Airlines – New Austin–Nassau Weekend Service: Southwest Airlines will launch nonstop weekend flights between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in summer 2027. Operating twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays throughout June and July, the service will provide Texas travellers with a convenient direct connection to the Bahamian capital. Tickets are now on sale.

New Island Accommodations

Baymahni Opens on Stocking Island, Exuma: Baymahni has opened on the former Kahari property on Stocking Island, offering a secluded retreat across Elizabeth Harbour from George Town. Guests reach the vehicle-free boutique resort by complimentary water taxi from Great Exuma. Beachfront, beachside and lagoon-view bungalows feature natural woven textures and private outdoor spaces, including the signature Beach Bungalow with Extended Veranda and family loft. The peninsula's Beach Club offers an infinity pool and 180-degree ocean views, while The Beacon serves Bahamian cuisine and the Daq Shaq offers handcrafted frozen cocktails. Complimentary water sports, hiking trails and private marina slips for vessels up to 65 feet complete the experience.

Upcoming Events



The Bahamas Bonefishing Tournament Championship (10–15 Nov. 2026, George Town): The second annual Bahamas Bonefishing Tournament Series brings together nature, conservation, culture and community across three islands. Held in destinations renowned for bonefishing, the series promotes sustainable fishing practices and supports local communities through friendly competition. The championship takes place in George Town from 10 to 15 Nov.

Abaco Beach Resort Pickleball Tournament (13–15 Nov. 2026, Abaco): Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina's second annual pickleball tournament returns with a three-day programme for players of all levels. A kickoff cocktail reception, expert clinics, competitive bracket play and wine-pairing dinners will unfold against the backdrop of one of The Abacos' most celebrated marina resorts. TASTE of Grand Bahama Island (14 Nov. 2026, Grand Bahama Island): Presented by the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board in partnership with Xquisite Catamaran Center and The Galley Restaurant, TASTE introduces a new chapter for the Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest, now in its fifth year. The luxury waterfront culinary experience explores five sensory themes – POUR, TASTE, CREATE, CONNECT and AFTERGLOW – through interactive mixology, chef-led tastings, live art installations and musical entertainment, celebrating the island's distinctive flavours and warm hospitality.

Looking ahead...



Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance at Atlantis (29 Nov. 2026–8 Jan. 2027, Atlantis Theatre, Paradise Island): Atlantis Paradise Island will debut a new holiday circus theatre production inspired by the acclaimed book and television special. Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance brings internationally acclaimed acts, elaborate costumes, illusions and circus arts to The Bahamas in a production designed for audiences of all ages.

Junkanoo Celebrations (26 Dec. 2026 & 1 Jan . 2027, Across The Bahamas): Inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Junkanoo is a defining expression of Bahamian culture. Its origins are rooted in the traditions of enslaved Africans who used their Christmas respite to parade in handmade masks. Today, groups compete through elaborate crepe-paper costumes, storytelling and energetic music driven by cowbells, goatskin drums and brass horns. From midnight until dawn on Boxing Day and New Year's Day, downtown Nassau and communities across the Out Islands come alive with celebrations that invite visitors to experience the parades up close, discover traditional drumbeats and share in the festive spirit.

Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert at Atlantis (31 Dec. 2026, Paradise Island): Atlantis Paradise Island will welcome world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli for a New Year's Eve performance on the Royal Deck at 9:30 p.m. The open-air concert offers visitors a memorable way to welcome 2027 beneath the Nassau stars. Tickets and concert-and-stay packages are now available. Inaugural Run Bahamas Race Weekend (31 Jan. 2027, Nassau): Registration is open for this new addition to The Bahamas' sports tourism calendar, with racing beginning at 6:00 a.m. at Goodman's Bay. The festival-style weekend offers a full marathon, a four-person marathon relay, a half marathon, a 10K and the Colors of Courage 5K cancer awareness run, alongside virtual half-marathon and full-marathon options for participants worldwide. The course passes Nassau landmarks including Rawson and Pompey Squares, Saunders Beach, Arawak Cay and the waterfront stretch of West Bay Street. Registration and details are available at runbahamas.net.

Awards & Accolades



The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Wins Gold Travel Weekly Magellan Award: The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism has received a Gold Travel Weekly Magellan Award for its experiential campaign,“A Taste of The Bahamas: Exclusive Influencer Seaplane Day Trip to Bimini.” Created with Tropic Ocean Airways and Resorts World Bimini, the campaign marked the first international extension of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (SOBEWFF®) during its 25th anniversary. A 25-minute seaplane journey brought leading digital storytellers from South Florida to Bimini, showcasing the island's culinary heritage, accessibility and luxury experiences. Bimini Named No. 2 Trending Global Destination by Skyscanner: Bimini, just 50 miles off Florida's coast, ranks No. 2 on Skyscanner's list of trending destinations for 2027, following a 150% year-over-year increase in search interest. Known for its turquoise shallows, dive sites, legendary Bimini Road and historic S.S. Sapona shipwreck, the island's growing appeal is supported by American Airlines' nonstop service from Miami, making short island escapes more accessible.

Beyond the headline developments, Rum Cay offers a quieter perspective on The Bahamas. Secluded and steeped in history, this 30-square-mile Out Island is home to fewer than 100 residents in the settlement of Port Nelson. Ancient Lucayan petroglyphs in Hartford Cave speak to its Indigenous heritage, while stories of shipwrecks add to its intrigue. The island's name is thought to derive either from a West Indian ship that wrecked offshore with a cargo of rum in the 1800s or from Scotland's Isle of Rhum – an origin that remains uncertain.

For divers and adventurous travellers, Rum Cay offers coral walls, blue holes and historic shipwrecks. Its best-known underwater attraction is the HMS Conqueror, a 101-gun British warship that struck Sumner Point Reef in 1861 and now rests in 30 feet of water, surrounded by coral and marine life. Beyond the wreck, divers can explore walls, canyons, caverns, smaller blue holes and tunnels in a setting known for its tranquillity. Nearby Conception Island National Park offers eco-travellers a sanctuary for sea turtles and migratory birds, while Rum Cay's powdery beaches, quiet trails and welcoming community reward those who prefer a slower pace.

From intimate stays at Sumner Point Marina and Villas to authentic Bahamian dining, Rum Cay is well suited to couples, small groups and adventure seekers who value local character and unspoilt surroundings. For travellers planning a winter escape, it offers an opportunity to unwind in one of The Bahamas' most untouched corners.

From new air connections and island retreats to cultural celebrations and outdoor adventures, The Bahamas offers compelling reasons to travel this winter and beyond. For more information on events, experiences and travel offers, visit .

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at or on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok

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CONTACT: Rissie Demeritte The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism... BahamasUSA Finn Bahamas...