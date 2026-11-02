Celebrity Chef And Navy Veteran Robert Irvine Joins Dr. Chris Meek On Next Steps Forward November 3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned chef, entrepreneur and philanthropist Robert Irvine will appear as a guest on Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The weekly program streams on VoiceAmerica Media and YouTube and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and other major platforms.

A British Royal Navy veteran, Irvine is best known to television audiences as the longtime host of Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible and Dinner: Impossible. Away from the camera, he has spent more than two decades supporting the U.S. military. That includes advising the U.S. Army on how it feeds its soldiers, work that has helped reshape dining facilities on bases across the country.

In conversation with Dr. Meek, Irvine will share the mindset behind his reputation for taking on problems others call unsolvable, how he sustains a schedule that keeps him on the road most of the year, and the mission of the Robert Irvine Foundation. Since 2014, the Foundation has supported the physical and mental well-being of service members, veterans, first responders and their families through meals, mobility devices, service dogs, fitness programs and emergency grants.

The episode also comes as Irvine wraps a 41-show national tour with the rock band O.A.R., which the Foundation sponsored to mark the band's 30th anniversary and to raise money and awareness for veterans at every stop.

"Robert has built a remarkable career on refusing to accept that something can't be done, and he has pointed that same determination at the people who serve our country. His story is exactly what Next Steps Forward is about: passion that becomes purpose, and purpose that becomes action," said Dr. Chris Meek, host of Next Steps Forward.

The theme fits the show's own roots. Dr. Meek is the co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong and founder of the 9/11 Legacy Foundation, and his work on behalf of veterans and first responders has been recognized with the President's Call to Service Award.

How to listen: Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek airs live Tuesday, November 3, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on VoiceAmerica Media and YouTube. The episode will then be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and at nextstepsforward.com.

About Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek

Next Steps Forward is a weekly podcast and radio program on VoiceAmerica Media. Each Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, Dr. Chris Meek hosts leaders from business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics and public policy for conversations about resilience, empowerment and leadership through adversity. Dr. Meek is the co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, founder of the 9/11 Legacy Foundation, and author of four books.. Learn more at nextstepsforward.com.

About Robert Irvine

Robert Irvine is a celebrity chef, entrepreneur, bestselling author and British Royal Navy veteran, known for Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible and Dinner: Impossible. He founded the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to support the physical and mental well-being of service members, veterans, first responders and their families. Learn more at robertirvinefoundation.org.

Contact: Christina Stroback

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