BTK Inhibitors Market To Expand During The Forecast Period (20262036) As Targeted Treatments Advance Across B-Cell Malignancies And Autoimmune Disorders Delveinsight

New York, USA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTK Inhibitors Market to Expand During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) as Targeted Treatments Advance Across B-Cell Malignancies and Autoimmune Disorders | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's report assesses the BTK inhibitors market across the 7MM, with steady growth anticipated through 2036. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of B-cell malignancies, the established clinical benefits of BTK inhibitors in improving treatment outcomes, and the growing adoption of targeted therapies across different stages of the disease. Additionally, the expanding clinical development pipeline, including next-generation BTK inhibitors such as Abivertinib (ACEA Therapeutics), Zanubrutinib (BeOne Medicines), Nemtabrutinib (Merck), Rilzabrutinib (Sanofi), and others, is expected to drive sustained growth in the 7MM BTK inhibitors market from 2026–2036.

DelveInsight's BTK Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Immune Thrombocytopenia, Myasthenia Gravis, B-cell Malignancies, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Graft vs Host Disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging BTK inhibitor drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the BTK Inhibitors Market Report



The total BTK inhibitors market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest share of any market covered in 2025.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Immune Thrombocytopenia, Myasthenia Gravis, B-cell Malignancies, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Graft vs Host Disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, and others.

In 2025, the 7MM had approximately 936K diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE. These are expected to rise by 2036.

Leading BTK inhibitor companies, such as ACEA Therapeutics, BeOne Medicines, Merck, Sanofi, Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Nurix, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Biogen, InnoCare Pharma, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing novel BTK inhibitor drugs that can be available in the BTK inhibitor market in the coming years. Some of the key BTK inhibitor drugs in clinical trials include Abivertinib, Zanubrutinib, Nemtabrutinib, Rilzabrutinib, Remibrutinib, Fenebrutinib, Bexobrutideg, Poseltinib, BIIB-091, Orelabrutinib, TAS5315, AC0058, and others.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that ongoing research into reversible BTK inhibitors and other innovative formulations offers potential for enhanced efficacy and fewer side effects.









Key Factors Driving the BTK Inhibitors Market



Rising Prevalence of B-Cell Malignancies: The increasing incidence of B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and Waldenström macroglobulinemia, is driving demand for BTK inhibitors. These therapies target B-cell receptor signaling pathways involved in cancer cell survival and proliferation, supporting their growing adoption in hematologic oncology.

Increasing Adoption of Targeted Cancer Therapies: The growing preference for targeted therapies over conventional chemotherapy is contributing to market expansion. BTK inhibitors offer a more targeted approach to treating B-cell malignancies, with the potential to improve treatment outcomes and reduce certain toxicities associated with traditional treatment regimens.

Advancements in Next-Generation BTK Inhibitors: The development of next-generation BTK inhibitors with improved selectivity, potency, and tolerability is supporting market growth. These agents aim to address limitations associated with first-generation therapies, including off-target effects, treatment discontinuation, and resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors.

Growing Demand for Treatment Options in Relapsed or Refractory Diseases: Patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies often require additional therapeutic options after disease progression or the development of resistance to existing treatments. BTK inhibitors, including agents designed to overcome resistance mutations, are expanding treatment possibilities for these patients. Increasing Preference for Oral Therapies: Most BTK inhibitors are administered orally, offering greater convenience than treatments requiring frequent hospital visits or intravenous administration. This convenience can support treatment adherence, facilitate outpatient management, and improve the overall treatment experience for eligible patients.

BTK Inhibitors Market Analysis



The FDA-approved BTK inhibitors include IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in 2013, CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) in 2017, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) in 2019, and JAYPIRCA (pirtobrutinib [LOXO-305]) in 2023.

In addition, VELEXBRU (tirabrutinib) received approval from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in 2020, while orelabrutinib was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in the same year.

In August 2025, Sanofi's WAYRILZ was approved in the US as the first BTK inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia. The approval was supported by results from the pivotal Phase 3 LUNA 3 study, in which WAYRILZ achieved both primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating improvements in sustained platelet counts and other symptoms associated with ITP.

Several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are advancing BTK inhibitors through clinical development, primarily targeting oncology and immunological disorders. Key developers include BeOne Medicines (BGB-16673), Nurix Therapeutics (bexobrutinib and zelebrudomide), Roche/Genentech (fenebrutinib [RG7845, GDC-0853]), Sanofi (tolebrutinib), and Novartis (LOU064), among others.

In parallel, a growing number of companies are specifically investigating BTK inhibitors for autoimmune diseases. Sanofi is evaluating rilzabrutinib across multiple indications, including ITP, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), IgG4-related disease, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. InnoCare is developing orelabrutinib for ITP, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). Meanwhile, ACEA Therapeutics is investigating AC0058 for SLE, alongside other emerging developers exploring BTK inhibition as a potential therapeutic strategy across a broad range of autoimmune conditions.

Learn more about the BTK inhibitors drugs list @ BTK Inhibitor Drugs

BTK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Some of the BTK inhibitor drugs under development include Abivertinib (ACEA Therapeutics), Zanubrutinib (BeOne Medicines), Nemtabrutinib (Merck), Rilzabrutinib (Sanofi), Remibrutinib (Novartis), Fenebrutinib (Roche and Genentech), Bexobrutideg (Nurix), Poseltinib (Hanmi Pharmaceutical), BIIB-091 (Biogen), Orelabrutinib (InnoCare Pharma), TAS5315 (Taiho Pharmaceutical), AC0058 (ACEA Therapeutics), and others.

Roche and Genentech's Fenebrutinib is an investigational oral, reversible, non-covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor designed to penetrate the central nervous system (CNS) and featuring an optimized pharmacokinetic (PK) profile. It acts systemically and crosses the blood-brain barrier to target chronic inflammation within the CNS. Fenebrutinib is designed to address both relapsing and progressive disease mechanisms by inhibiting B cells and microglia. B-cell inhibition helps manage acute inflammation associated with relapses, while targeting microglia in the brain may reduce chronic inflammatory damage believed to contribute to long-term disability progression.

BeOne Medicines' BGB-16673 is an orally available BTK-targeting Chimeric Degradation Activation Compound (CDAC) developed to promote the degradation of wild-type BTK and multiple mutant forms of the protein. These include mutations commonly associated with resistance to BTK inhibitors in patients whose disease continues to progress, potentially offering an approach to overcoming treatment resistance.

Sanofi's Rilzabrutinib is an oral, reversible, covalent BTK inhibitor being developed as a potential first-in-class or best-in-class therapy for multiple immune-mediated disorders. Its clinical development program encompasses a range of immune-mediated diseases, reflecting its potential applicability across several therapeutic indications.

ACEA Therapeutics' AC0058 is a potent, selective, and irreversible small-molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) phosphorylation and downstream signaling pathways. Preclinical studies have shown that AC0058 suppresses inflammatory cytokine production in monocytes and inhibits lymphocyte activation, particularly in B cells. These findings suggest that the compound may modulate tyrosine kinase-mediated signaling and help regulate excessive or abnormal T-cell and B-cell activation associated with autoimmune disorders.

Based on its preclinical profile, AC0058 is being investigated as a targeted treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease characterized by abnormal immune activity, including B-cell hyperactivation. The therapy has the potential to address unmet treatment needs among patients with SLE, particularly those who do not respond adequately to existing therapeutic options.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the BTK inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the BTK inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the BTK Inhibitors Market



In October 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the FDA has approved an expanded indication for Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib; 100 mg and 50 mg tablets), a non-covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for treating adults with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) without a known 17p deletion. The approval enables eligible patients to receive Jaypirca as a first-line treatment option.

In October 2026, Novartis reported encouraging topline results from its Phase III REMODEL-1 and REMODEL-2 trials evaluating remibrutinib in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. Remibrutinib, a potent and highly selective oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, outperformed teriflunomide in reducing the annualized relapse rate (ARR) and inflammatory brain lesions while demonstrating a favorable safety profile.

In October 2026, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. announced that efficacy data from a subset of patients who received iopofosine I 131 immediately following Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) therapy in the company's Phase 2b CLOVER WaM clinical trial were presented at the International Workshop for Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (IWWM), held from October 14 to 16, 2026, in Palm Springs, California. The trial is evaluating iopofosine I 131 as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM).

In September 2026, Genentech announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for fenebrutinib, an investigational non-covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for priority review. The drug is being developed for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). In July 2026, Processa Pharmaceuticals announced its acquisition of clinical-stage biotechnology firm Vidya Therapeutics through a stock-for-stock transaction, expanding its development pipeline with VT-7208, a next-generation Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

BTK Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 BTK Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Immune Thrombocytopenia, Myasthenia Gravis, B-cell Malignancies, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Graft vs Host Disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, and others Key BTK Inhibitor Companies ACEA Therapeutics, BeOne Medicines, Merck, Sanofi, Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Nurix, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Biogen, InnoCare Pharma, Taiho Pharmaceutical, ELi Lilly, Pharmacyclics (wholly-owned subsidiary of AbbVie), Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, and others Key BTK Inhibitors Abivertinib, Zanubrutinib, Nemtabrutinib, Rilzabrutinib, Remibrutinib, Fenebrutinib, Bexobrutideg, Poseltinib, BIIB-091, Orelabrutinib, TAS5315, AC0058, JAYPIRCA, IMBRUVICA, CALQUENCE, and others

What's the BTK Inhibitors Market Report Includes?

DelveInsight's BTK Inhibitors Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology (Total Eligible Patient Pool for BTK Inhibitors, Total Cases of Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors), treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

Table of Contents

1 BTK Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 BTK Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 BTK Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Current and Emerging Therapies Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 in the 7MM 6.5 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Clinical Significance 7.3 Diagnosis 7.4 Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations for BTK Inhibitors 8 Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Marketed Therapies of BTK Inhibitors 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of BTK Inhibitors 10.2 JAYPIRCA (pirtobrutinib, LOXO-305): Eli Lilly and Company 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Development 10.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib): BeOne Medicines 11 Emerging Therapies of BTK Inhibitors 11.1 Key Emerging Competitive Landscape of BTK Inhibitors 11.2 Safety and Efficacy Data of Emerging Drugs 11.3 Safety and Efficacy Data of Emerging Drugs 11.4 Abivertinib: ACEA Therapeutics 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Development 11.4.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.5 Analyst Views 11.5 Nemtabrutinib: Merck 11.6 Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi 12 BTK Inhibitors Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 BTK Inhibitors Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key BTK Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Country in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Indications in the 7MM 12.7 United States BTK Inhibitors Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of BTK Inhibitors in the United States 12.7.2 Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK BTK Inhibitors Market Size 12.9 Japan BTK Inhibitors Market Size 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 BTK Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of BTK Inhibitors 17 Bibliography 18 BTK Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

BTK Inhibitors Pipeline – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key BTK inhibitor companies, including Lupeng Pharmaceutical, ACEA Therapeutics, Roche, Merck, Biogen, HUTCHMED, TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Evopoint Biosciences Co., Ltd., Hyperway Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., HealZen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Crossfire Oncology, and others.

Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key multiple sclerosis companies including Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Clene Nanomedicine, Genzyme, ImStem Biotechnology, Rho, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, TG Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Atara Biotherapeutics, Immunic AG, Celgene, Anokion SA, Sanofi, Actelion, Biogen, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeNeuro SA, HuniLife Biotechnology, Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Antisense Therapeutics, Biocad, AB Science, Genentech, Novartis, Pipeline Therapeutics, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Voronoi, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Mapi Pharma, f5 Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, ZyVersa Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, Gossamer Bio, Sarepta Therapeutics, BrainStorm Cell Limited, CytoDyn, Pear Therapeutics, Solstice Neurosciences, ProJenX, and others.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key SLE companies including Biogen, Novartis, MorphoSys, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, RemeGen, UCB Pharma, Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, and others.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ITP companies, including Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Grifols, Sobi (Dova Pharmaceuticals), Asahi Kasei Pharma, Amgen, Argenx, Grifols (Biotest), Zenyaku Kogyo, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Principia Biopharma, GC Pharma, UCB Biopharma, Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Genosco and Oscotec, Vertex, Alpine Immune Sciences, Sanofi, and others.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key rheumatoid arthritis companies, including Cyxone, Taiho Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Rise Therapeutics, TNF Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, UCB, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .