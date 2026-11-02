Sunrise Moving And Packing Releases Winter Moving Guide For St. Louis And Kansas City

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Moving crews share how to handle icy driveways, protect floors from salt and slush, and book around the holidays before winter schedules fill up.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunrise Moving and Packing, a family-owned moving company serving Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas, today released a winter moving guide for families relocating in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas between November and March. Drawing on the experience of crews who have completed more than 25,000 moves, the guide covers the three biggest winter challenges: icy walkways, salt and slush tracked onto floors, and booking around the holidays.“Winter moves aren't harder, they just need more planning. Clear the path, protect the floors, and book early around the holidays, and a January move can go as smoothly as one in May,” said Caleb Thurman, CEO of Sunrise Moving and Packing.1. Clear a safe path before the crew arrivesIce is the biggest safety risk on a winter moving day, both for the crew carrying heavy furniture and for the homeowner. Sunrise recommends:Shoveling and treating driveways, sidewalks, porches, and steps the evening before the move, then checking them again that morningClearing a spot for the moving truck as close to the door as possible, and checking HOA or city parking rules ahead of timeTurning on porch and exterior lights, since winter days get dark early and many moves run into late afternoonUsing sand or grit near entryways for traction, which tracks less residue indoors than rock saltThe same steps apply at the new home. If the destination is vacant, Sunrise suggests asking the seller, landlord, or a neighbor to clear the walkways before the truck arrives.2. Protect floors from salt, slush, and moistureRock salt and melting snow can stain hardwood, dull tile, and leave white residue on carpet. With crews passing through the front door dozens of times, a little preparation goes a long way:Lay heavy-duty mats or old towels at every entry, both inside and outside the doorSet up a boot tray for family members so the main path stays clear for the crewRemove rugs from the main walking path and roll them up for transportKeep a dry mop and towels handy for quick cleanup between loadsSunrise crews pad and wrap furniture before it leaves the home, which also protects wood finishes and upholstery from snow and moisture between the door and the truck.3. Book early around the holidaysThe weeks around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's are some of the busiest of the winter season. Families use time off work to move, students change housing between semesters, and military families and corporate transferees often relocate at year-end.“People assume winter is slow, but the holiday weeks fill up fast. If you're moving between Thanksgiving and New Year's, call us two to four weeks ahead. Midweek dates are usually the easiest to get,” Thurman said.Sunrise also recommends:Choosing a backup date in case a major storm hitsAsking your mover how weather delays are handled before you bookScheduling utilities, heat, and internet at the new home to be on before move day4. Protect belongings from the coldFreezing temperatures affect more than people. Sunrise's crews recommend:Letting TVs, computers, and other electronics warm to room temperature for several hours before plugging them in, to avoid damage from condensationMoving houseplants, paint, cleaning supplies, and other liquids that can freeze in your own heated vehiclePacking breakables with extra padding, since cold can make some plastics and glass more brittleKeeping a“first night” box with blankets, chargers, medications, and basic supplies in your car5. Stay flexible on moving dayWinter weather in Missouri and Kansas can change quickly. Sunrise monitors road conditions on moving days and keeps customers updated if safety requires a delay. Customers should keep their phones nearby and check the forecast the day before.Winter moving help across Missouri, Illinois, and KansasFamilies looking for local movers in St. Louis or experienced Kansas City movers can request a free, no-obligation quote. Sunrise offers local and long-distance moving, packing services, storage, senior moving, military moves, and specialty moving for pianos and safes. Every crew member is trained and background-checked, and Sunrise does not subcontract its moves.To request a quote, visit sunrisemovingandpackingSunrise Moving and Packing is fully licensed and insured (US DOT #4004648, MC #1506082).About Sunrise Moving and PackingSunrise Moving and Packing, LLC is a family-owned, full-service moving company founded in Godfrey, Illinois. Led by brothers Caleb and Josh Thurman, Sunrise provides local, long-distance, commercial, and specialty moving services across Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas. With more than 25,000 moves completed, the company is known for background-checked crews, transparent pricing, and careful handling of every customer's belongings.

Caleb Thurman

Sunrise Moving and Packing

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Sunrise Moving and Packing Releases Winter Moving Guide for St. Louis and Kansas City News Provided By Rotate Digital November 02, 2026, 17:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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