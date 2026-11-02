49Ers Safety Ji'ayir Brown And Sleep In Heavenly Peace Build 20 Beds For Bay Area Children

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown carries a freshly built, SHP-branded bed frame during the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation bed build with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Oct. 28 at Lowe's of Sunnyvale. Forty-two volunteers built 20 beds for local children in

SHP-San Jose chapter president Ed Donlon presents Ji'Ayir Brown with a hand-signed, SHP-branded plank thanking him for supporting Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the San Jose chapter.

Ji'Ayir Brown poses with volunteers from the SHP-San Jose chapter during the Oct. 28 bed build in Sunnyvale. The chapter has delivered nearly 600 beds since summer 2025, and 150 children in the San Jose area are still waiting.

Sunnyvale bed build event with the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation follows July build in Trenton, New Jersey, extending commitment to ending child bedlessness

- Ji'Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers safetySAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, joined San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown and the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for a community bed build at Lowe's of Sunnyvale. Working alongside the SHP-San Jose chapter, 42 volunteers built 20 beds that will soon be delivered to local children in need.Volunteers from SHP-San Jose, the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation, Knights of Columbus, Lowe's Red Vest associates and members of the 49ers Faithful spent the day measuring, sawing, drilling, sanding and branding, turning raw lumber into finished bed parts."Sleep in Heavenly Peace is doing an amazing job protecting kids from sleeping on the floor," said Brown. "They've delivered over 400,000 beds. That's 400,000 kids sleeping comfortably at night. Sleep is the way to success. Sleep is the way to a better life. And we're all about helping underprivileged kids live better lives."This build marks the second time this year Brown has joined SHP to tackle child bedlessness. In July, he returned to his hometown of Trenton, New Jersey, to build and deliver beds with the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation, Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, and SHP-Morris County chapter volunteers. Together, the two builds reflect a coast-to-coast commitment to making sure every child has a bed of their own."This partnership has never been about a platform. It's about the person," said Jordan Allen, CEO of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Ji'Ayir shows up. He's built beds with us on both coasts this year, and he believes as deeply as we do that no child should sleep on the floor. We're grateful to keep growing this relationship with Ji'Ayir and his foundation for years to come."The need in the Bay Area remains significant. Since summer 2025, the SHP-San Jose chapter has delivered nearly 600 beds, and 150 children in the San Jose area are currently waiting for one."People are often surprised that kids here in Silicon Valley are sleeping on the floor," said Ed Donlon, chapter president of SHP-San Jose. "The Bay Area is one of the wealthiest and most expensive places in the country, and San Jose is no exception. Child bedlessness exists in our community, too. With 150 kids on our waitlist, it's our responsibility to make sure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!"Brown will take his commitment one step further on Sunday, Nov. 29 at Levi's Stadium, when he wears custom-designed, co-branded Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation cleats as the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. My Cause My Cleats is a player-led initiative in which athletes, coaches and staff wear custom-designed footwear during designated weeks of the season to support the charities and nonprofits they care about.Parents and caregivers of children ages 3–17 who need a bed can apply at shpbeds. Community members can get involved by volunteering with their local chapter at a bed build or delivery, making a monetary or in-kind donation, joining the Bunkhead Club, or starting a chapter.– ABOUT –Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Child bedlessness affects millions of kids who sleep on floors, couches, or in other inadequate or unsafe conditions. A bed is a basic necessity that supports a child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child has a safe, comfortable place to rest and grow. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

+1 844-432-2337 ext. 5018

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SHP Delivers 400,000th Bed With Help From Ji'Ayir Brown

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49ers Safety Ji'Ayir Brown and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Build 20 Beds for Bay Area Children News Provided By Sleep in Heavenly Peace November 02, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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