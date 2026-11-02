A Few Field Descriptions Changed Netsuite AI's Answer: Five Steps From YTBE's Suiteworld 2026 Review

How AI Descriptions on a custom record type and its fields help an AI assistant find the right answer. Original illustration created by YTBE; not a product screenshot, and all names are invented.

YTBE's SuiteWorld 2026 review: clear field descriptions, role-based testing and AI unit planning shape how useful NetSuite's AI is. Five steps to start now.

- Jeffrey Hansbury, President and CEO, YTBE, Inc, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Oracle's SuiteWorld 2026 conference, an Oracle presenter asked NetSuite's built-in assistant, Ask Oracle, which customers needed follow-up, using data held in a custom record type. It found none. After short plain-English descriptions were added to the record type and its fields, the same question returned the right customer.NetSuite consultancy YTBE, Inc., which attended the sessions, today published a review built around that demonstration. Drawing on the sessions and its own client work, YTBE concludes that NetSuite's AI is only as useful as a company's descriptions of its own data."Most NetSuite accounts have fields labeled wrong, no descriptions, cryptic IDs and three fields that mean the same thing," said Jeffrey Hansbury, President and CEO of YTBE. "The companies that start that work now will be the ones getting real answers from their ERP next year."The notes in the demonstration are a NetSuite feature called AI Descriptions, which an administrator attaches to a record type or field, up to 280 characters each. Writing them takes the people who know what the data means and an administrator or NetSuite partner to enter them. Knowing whether they work is a separate step: testing real questions under each role and checking the answers against the data. That evaluation is where most teams need help.Usage is measured in AI units. Each General Access user, NetSuite's standard full user license, adds 1,000 units a month to one pool the account shares for the year, and unused units do not roll over. More can be bought in blocks through a NetSuite account representative. A 20-user account would have about 240,000 units a year. In a developer session, one scheduled agent run used about 74 units, which matches YTBE's own testing: questions involving analytics start at about 30 units, and multi-step tasks use more. Run daily, an agent like that would use about 27,000 units a year, roughly 11 percent of the pool, before any testing. Assistants connecting through Oracle's AI Connector use no NetSuite AI units, according to Oracle's documentation and YTBE's experience.Answers also depend on who asks. Every assistant works within the user's role, so a sales rep and a controller can correctly get different answers to the same question, and a scheduled agent sees only what the role chosen at setup allows. Transactions arrive as drafts for review, AI-filled fields are marked "Needs review," and agents stay off until an Administrator turns them on.YTBE's review also points to a pattern across the software industry: many new AI features send every request to a language model, even for the dashboards a business checks daily. In YTBE's view, much of that recurring work is better done by ordinary reports and scripts. Many of the AI dashboard examples shown at SuiteWorld, such as sales against plan or items nearing safety stock, can run as standard NetSuite reports that return the same answer every time, can be checked line by line and use no AI units. YTBE's approach is to use AI to build those reports and scripts.YTBE recommends five steps:1) List the questions executives, finance and operations ask most.2) Have an administrator or partner describe the fields those questions depend on, working with the people who use them.3) Test each question under every role, check the answers against the data, and test again after any change.4) Watch AI unit use from the start, decide who may turn on agents, and budget units for testing.5) Use AI to build recurring reports, not to rerun them."Effective use of these tools requires more than a simple feature switch," Hansbury said. "Pick the questions the business reviews regularly, identify the records, fields and steps required to produce the response, test the answers under various roles, and plan your AI unit use carefully."YTBE's AI readiness services cover writing AI Descriptions, building and running role-based tests, and setting agent and AI unit policies. The full review is available at news/netsuite-ai-after-suiteworld-2026/.NetSuite and Oracle are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. YTBE is not affiliated with or endorsed by Oracle.

Jeffrey Hansbury

YTBE, Inc.

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A Few Field Descriptions Changed NetSuite AI's Answer: Five Steps From YTBE's SuiteWorld 2026 Review News Provided By YTBE, Inc. November 02, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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