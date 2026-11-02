Clearwater Valley Consulting Publishes The Structure Of Its Management Training Program

The Clearwater Valley Consulting team, a face-to-face sales consulting firm based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Colorado Springs sales consulting firm shares what each stage of its Management Training Program teaches and how pay grows as team members advance.

- Layton Harris, CEO of Clearwater Valley ConsultingCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clearwater Valley Consulting, a Colorado Springs-based sales consulting firm, has published the structure of its Management Training Program, showing how team members advance from paid entry-level training to management. The program outlines four stages, what each teaches, and how pay changes as team members progress.Candidates can now see the path, the responsibilities at each level, and how earnings grow before they apply. The company also recently walked through each stage on its blog.Every new team member begins as an Account Representative, a paid training role. Account Representatives learn from an experienced trainer and focus on two things: simple sales skills that build confidence and the work habits successful people in the industry share. Pay starts during training. While new team members build the skills to earn at the leadership level, the company supports them through split commissions with their trainer, typically $300 to $500 a week, plus bonuses. Those who work and study hard often earn well over $500.After completing training, team members move into leadership roles. Despite the name, this is the stage where they learn the skills needed to lead others. Leaders sell every day, help with interviews as part of the company's hiring process, and handle basic office responsibilities. Over time, they manage a sales team hired by Clearwater Valley Consulting and are responsible for training new team members and supporting their growth.Leadership is 100% commission plus production bonuses. The average leader earns $60,000 to $80,000 a year, or about $1,500 a week, and leaders with strong work habits and big career goals can earn six figures.The third stage, Assistant Management, is a true management role. Assistant Managers learn the owner's responsibilities, participate in company decisions, and take on larger tasks such as payroll and client meetings, while continuing to sell daily and help with training. Pay increases significantly at this level through higher commissions and a small percentage of the office's profits. Assistant Managers who take on the new responsibilities earn six figures, or $3,000 or more a week.In the final stage, Management, team members can help expand the company, whether by leading a new branch office in a different city or working with additional clients in Denver or Colorado Springs. Team members with an entrepreneurial streak can take on full responsibility for a new location's daily operations and success.Clearwater Valley Consulting CEO Layton Harris pointed to a line from motivational speaker Zig Ziglar to describe the program's philosophy:“You don't build a business, you build people, and then people build the business.”“The program is built this way so that everyone employed at Clearwater Valley Consulting wakes up every day with a clear path and vision for how they can grow their career,” Harris said.“No one in the company is hired to do a monotonous task day in and day out without the opportunity to grow. We want people to have a life and career that is meaningful and provides purpose.”Clearwater Valley Consulting's team works across Colorado, from Boulder to Pueblo, with most of its client work in Denver and Colorado Springs. Every new hire starts on the same defined path, and how quickly someone advances depends on the goals they set and achieve. Candidates can learn more about the program and current openings on the company's careers page.About Clearwater Valley ConsultingClearwater Valley Consulting is a Colorado Springs, Colorado-based sales consulting firm specializing in face-to-face customer acquisition for brands in the wireless, internet, and television industries. Founded in 2023, the company develops its team members through hands-on training, mentorship, and a clear path to leadership and management.

Layton Lawrence Harris

Clearwater Valley Consulting

+1 719-257-9577

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Clearwater Valley Consulting Publishes the Structure of Its Management Training Program News Provided By Clearwater Valley Consulting November 02, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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