Awesome Landscape Concepts Marks 10+ Years Serving Southeast Wisconsin From Franksville

A gray paver patio with a segmental block retaining wall and layered evergreen plantings, the kind of outdoor living space Awesome Landscape Concepts builds for homeowners across Milwaukee and Racine Counties.

The Franksville-based landscape and hardscape contractor at 7695 W 7 Mile Road serves homeowners and businesses across Milwaukee and Racine Counties.

- Dave, Owner, Awesome Landscape ConceptsFRANKSVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FRANKSVILLE, WI. Awesome Landscape Concepts, a licensed and insured landscape and hardscape contractor located at 7695 W 7 Mile Road in Franksville, Wisconsin, continues to serve residential and commercial property owners throughout Milwaukee County and Racine County after more than 10 years in business.Operating from its Franksville location at 7695 W 7 Mile Road, Franksville, WI 53126, the company designs and builds outdoor spaces for homeowners, builders and businesses in Franksville, Caledonia, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Franklin, Greendale, Greenfield, Milwaukee and surrounding communities.Awesome Landscape Concepts offers a full range of landscape construction services, including retaining wall installation, patio pavers and walkways, outdoor lighting, sod installation, hydro-mulching and seeding, grading, French drain systems, plant installation, new construction yard installation, fire pits and outdoor fireplaces, and water features such as waterfalls, ponds and pondless waterfalls.Every project starts with an initial design plan. The team walks each property, reviews drainage, grade and soil conditions, and shares examples of past work so clients can see what is possible before construction begins. That process matters in southeastern Wisconsin, where freeze-thaw cycles, heavy clay soils and spring runoff can shift poorly built walls and patios within a few seasons.Drainage and grading work makes up a growing share of the company's projects. French drain systems and regrading correct standing water and foundation runoff, while engineered retaining walls stabilize the sloped yards common along the Root River corridor and the Lake Michigan bluffs. On new construction lots, the team handles final grading, topsoil, sod or hydro-mulch, and initial plantings so homeowners move into a finished yard.The company also builds hardscape living spaces, including paver patios, walkways, fire pits and outdoor fireplaces, paired with low-voltage outdoor lighting that extends usable hours into the evening. Water features, from small pondless waterfalls to full koi ponds, round out its design-build services.Awesome Landscape Concepts is known locally for responsiveness. Homeowners and contractors who call the office reach a real person, and estimates are scheduled promptly during the busy spring and fall seasons.Awesome Landscape Concepts is licensed and insured and serves both residential and commercial clients across Milwaukee and Racine Counties. Property owners can request a free estimate by calling (414) 704-7966 or visiting .About Awesome Landscape ConceptsAwesome Landscape Concepts is a landscape design and construction company located at 7695 W 7 Mile Road, Franksville, WI 53126. For more than 10 years, the company has provided retaining walls, patio pavers, outdoor lighting, grading, drainage, sod, plantings and water features to homeowners and businesses throughout Milwaukee County and Racine County, Wisconsin.

Dave

Awesome Landscape Concepts

+1 (414) 704-7966

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Awesome Landscape Concepts Marks 10+ Years Serving Southeast Wisconsin From Franksville News Provided By BlckPanda Creative November 02, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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