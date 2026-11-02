City Realty Secures Landmark Rezoning Approval For Major Brookline Mixed-Use Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Brookline's approval advances one of the town's largest redevelopment projects in decades, enabling new housing, commercial investment, and community benefits.

ALLSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- City Realty has marked a significant milestone in its plans to transform a five-acre property along Route 9 in Brookline, Massachusetts. The town's annual Town Meeting approved a major rezoning initiative in a 217-20 vote, advancing a proposed mixed-use development that could become one of Brookline's largest projects in decades.Following extensive planning, City Realty's proposed redevelopment at 1280-1330 Boylston Street includes three buildings featuring a full-service hotel with event space, spa, and multiple restaurant outlets, as well as residential units, medical offices, and retail space. The development is projected to generate over $6.3 million annually in net new tax revenue.The development includes commitments of $11 million to Brookline's Affordable Housing Trust Fund and $12 million toward transportation and public safety improvements, reinforcing City Realty's focus on responsible development, economic growth, and long-term community investment.“Our goal is to create a development that meets the needs of a growing community while contributing to Brookline's long-term economic stability,” said Fred Starikov at City Realty.“We believe thoughtful investment should provide lasting benefits for residents along with local businesses and the neighborhoods we serve.”The Town Meeting approval follows an extensive planning process involving community input and property owner negotiations. The rezoning supports Brookline's goals of expanding its commercial tax base and increasing housing opportunities. The project's next steps involve Massachusetts environmental reviews and local permitting, with construction potentially beginning in 2028.For City Realty, the development builds on its experience in residential and commercial real estate and is indicative of its commitment to strategic investment, responsible development, and long-term partnerships that support established neighborhoods throughout Greater Boston and surrounding communities.City Realty is a property management and real estate development company serving Allston and Greater Boston, Massachusetts. Founded by Steve Whalen and Fred Starikov, the company specializes in value-add renovations and ground-up developments across residential, commercial, retail, and research and development properties. With expertise spanning permitting, construction, and property management, the organization focuses on responsible investment, quality development, and long-term community partnerships.###For more news and information about City Realty, please visit .

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City Realty Secures Landmark Rezoning Approval for Major Brookline Mixed-Use Development News Provided By City Realty Boston November 02, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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