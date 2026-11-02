Just-In Time Moving Gives Phoenix Two Options For Long Distance Moves

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Phoenix households can book a dedicated truck that drives straight to their new home or ship through the National Van Lines network with a local agent.

- Justin HartPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just-In Time Moving & Storage, a moving and storage company with locations in Phoenix and Mesa, is giving Phoenix households two ways to handle a move out of state. Customers can book a dedicated JIT truck and crew that drive their belongings straight to the new home, or they can ship through the National Van Lines network, where Just-In Time operates as an agent. Both options are planned and coordinated by the same local team in the Valley.The dedicated truck option is built for families who want their home kept together from the first box to the last. Their belongings never share space with another household's load. The same crew that packs and loads the truck in Phoenix drives it to the new address and unloads it, and some deliveries arrive the very next day. Customers also receive the phone number of their moving team, so they can check in along the way instead of waiting on a dispatch center for updates.The National Van Lines option gives customers access to a nationwide network of agents when a van line shipment fits their timeline, budget, or destination better. Just-In Time handles the estimate, packing, and loading in Phoenix, and customers keep one local point of contact for questions before and after the truck leaves.Cost is one of the first questions people ask about long distance moving, so Just-In Time publishes estimated price ranges for common routes. A typical household truckload from Phoenix to Los Angeles runs an estimated $4,882 to $5,859. Moves from Phoenix to Dallas or Austin run an estimated $11,193 to $14,432, Phoenix to Seattle $17,504 to $21,005, and Phoenix to Chicago $20,659 to $24,791. Final pricing depends on shipment size, origin and destination, access at both homes, timing, and the services selected. Every customer receives a free in-home or virtual walkthrough estimate and written pricing with no hidden fees.Just-In Time regularly moves Phoenix residents to Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, and New York. Coast to coast relocations are handled through the company's cross country moving service.Each long distance move includes full-service support. Customers can request free local box delivery, professional packing, careful loading, and unloading into the right rooms at the new home. Furniture taken apart for transport is reassembled on arrival. Movers are Just-In Time employees, not day laborers, and crews average about ten years of experience each. When closing dates do not line up, belongings can be held in storage vaults inside a climate-controlled, camera-monitored facility, starting at $100 per vault per month, and delivered once the new home is ready.Just-In Time Moving & Storage operates under U.S. DOT No. 1759501 and follows the interstate moving guidelines set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Customers receive the federal "Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move" booklet before their move, so they know what to expect at every step.Phoenix residents planning a move out of state can request a free long distance moving quote at jitmoving or call (480) 213-0395. The office is open Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday from 8 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday from 9 AM to 2:30 PM.About Just-In Time Moving & StorageJust-In Time Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company serving Phoenix, Mesa, and communities across the Valley. The company handles local, long distance, commercial, and office moves, along with packing, moving supplies, and storage. Every move is completed by trained employee crews using company trucks, with free estimates and written pricing.

Justin Hart

Just-In Time Moving & Storage

...

+1 (480) 923-7583

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Just-In Time Moving Gives Phoenix Two Options for Long Distance Moves News Provided By Rotate Digital November 02, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.