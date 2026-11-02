Jacqueline Biggio Selected As Top Senior Director Of The Year In Public Sector Channels And Distribution By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jacqueline Biggio at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jacqueline Biggio, US Public Sector Channel leader, was recently selected as Top Senior Director of the Year in Public Sector Channels and Distribution for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP's annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With two decades of industry experience, Ms. Biggio brings extensive expertise in public sector channel strategy, cybersecurity, and data governance. As Senior Director of Public Sector Channel, Distribution, and Lobbyist at Menlo Security Inc., she draws on a career that includes building a cybersecurity practice generating $250 million in revenue and delivering innovative solutions for government clients. Her work as a partner strategist encompasses developing and executing go-to-market strategies, strategic programs with system integrators, partner enablement initiatives that have increased sales pipeline and revenue. In addition, Ms. Biggio's responsibilities extend to close collaboration with lobbyists to raise awareness of Menlo Security's advanced cybersecurity technology. This work places a distinct emphasis on communicating the company's cybersecurity capabilities within the public sector, complementing her channel strategy and distribution responsibilities. Combining her cybersecurity and data governance expertise with knowledge of market-leading technologies-including Oracle, Symantec, HP, Microsoft, Commvault, Varonis, NetApp, and Menlo Cyber Security-she creates value-added solutions and services for partners and customers.Ms. Biggio previously held roles managing US Public Sector Channel at Varonis and serving as District Channel Manager at CommVault with focus on Dept. of War and the IC. Her commitment to empowering women in STEM extends beyond her professional responsibilities. She co-founded and co-chaired Women in Tech at both Varonis and Commvault and continues to support women in STEM through mentorship and public speaking.Ms. Biggio's areas of expertise include coaching, mentoring, public speaking, podcasting, new business development, marketing strategy, strategic partnerships, business management, and leadership. Beyond her professional life, her faith finds expression in writing and in personal acts of service rooted in love and compassion. She recently completed a children's book about the seven days of creation and plans to write additional faith-based books. That spirit of care also shapes her community involvement: she offers companionship to older adults, joins people in prayer in their homes, and helps provide meals for people experiencing homelessness. As president of the Legion of Mary in Ashburn, Virginia, and a Religious Education teacher at St. Teresa Catholic Church, she shares her faith through both service and teaching. Her volunteer commitments also include coaching a house basketball league for 10th-grade high school boys and fostering animals. She has also served as a motivational speaker for inner-city youth in Chicago, encouraging students to pursue their dreams. Whether offering companionship, sharing her faith, or encouraging young people, Ms. Biggio hopes to make a meaningful difference in people's lives through presence, kindness, and care.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Biggio has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was recently awarded by Who's Who of Professional Women for her success in Cybersecurity. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection as Top Senior Director of the Year in Public Sector Channels and Distribution for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Biggio for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Biggio attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her two sons, biohacking, health and wellness, welcoming new community members to her parish, playing pickleball and tennis, and spending time with friends around the campfire as well as hosting casual business gatherings that encourage creativity. In the future, she looks forward to expanding her platform and encouraging young women to follow their passion. In addition, she plans to write a book about overcoming life's challenges through faith, with ambitions of producing a film adaptation as well.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Jacqueline Biggio selected as Top Senior Director of the Year in Public Sector Channels and Distribution by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP November 02, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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