MP: Govt Official, Two Constables Suspended Over Negligence In Illegal Liquor Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 2 (IANS) The Excise Department has suspended Assistant District Excise Officer Amar Singh Vaghel with immediate effect for alleged negligence in monitoring and inspection related to the illegal transportation of liquor in Khategaon, Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to a press note, Vaghel, who was posted in the Timarni circle of Harda district, has been suspended following the prima facie discovery of lapses in the discharge of his duties and supervision.

The Excise Commissioner has also suspended two constables - Arun Kumre and Krishnapal Singh Dodiyar - in connection with the same incident.

In a related action, the Collector of Harda has suspended the licences of three liquor shops in Timarni operated by licensee Patendra Jaiswal. The shops are located on Sodalpur Road, in Rahatgaon and on Harda Road, the press note said.

The suspensions come in the wake of a serious incident involving the illegal transportation of liquor in the Khategaon area of Dewas district.

Officials said the action was taken after preliminary findings pointed to negligence in monitoring and inspection duties that allowed the illegal activity to take place.

The Excise Department has emphasised that strict action will continue against any official found lacking in the performance of duties related to the prevention of illegal liquor trade.

The suspensions of the Assistant District Excise Officer and the two constables have been ordered with immediate effect.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Authorities are examining the sequence of events and the extent of supervisory lapses that may have contributed to the incident.

The suspension of the three liquor shop licences in Timarni is also part of the administrative response to the case.

Officials stated that the department remains committed to curbing the illegal liquor trade and ensuring accountability at all levels.

Additional action, if required, will be taken based on the ongoing inquiry.